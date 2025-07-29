ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t be fooled by the bright colors and friendly characters. The comic series by ToothyBJ is anything but ordinary, and many of you, dear pandas, probably know that already. Behind the cheerful art style lies a world of dark humor, unexpected twists, and brilliantly wrong punchlines that land when you least expect them.

If you missed our previous posts featuring earlier strips by this artist, we highly recommend catching up and checking them out after scrolling through the newest selections we've picked for you today.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

#1

Black and white comic panels by ToothyBj depicting a dark humor scenario with hands, faucet, and a mysterious man in a hat.

toothy.bj Report

    #2

    Comic strip by ToothyBj showing characters celebrating a dragon's treasure with a dark sense of humor twist.

    toothy.bj Report

    #3

    Dark sense of humor comic by ToothyBj showing a tense discussion about a Garfield mug with a dramatic reaction.

    toothy.bj Report

    #4

    Dark humor comic panels by ToothyBj featuring a bear costume, frustrated gamers, and a talking snake discussing rent issues.

    toothy.bj Report

    #5

    Comic panels by ToothyBj featuring a dog politician promising racism-free leadership with dark humor in an election setting.

    toothy.bj Report

    #6

    Comic panels by ToothyBj showing a dark humor scene with a date and a disturbing Hello Kitty themed car interior.

    toothy.bj Report

    #7

    Comic panels by ToothyBj showing anthropomorphic animals in government and a man with power, featuring dark humor themes.

    toothy.bj Report

    #8

    Comic panels showing a dark humor boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jesus of Nazareth by ToothyBj.

    toothy.bj Report

    #9

    Comic featuring dark sense of humor with Cthulhu character waking up late for work in a humorous scene by ToothyBj.

    toothy.bj Report

    #10

    Dark sense of humor comic by ToothyBj showing a king interviewing a sinister advisor with witty dialogue.

    toothy.bj Report

    #11

    Dark sense of humor comic by ToothyBj showing a person apologizing while checking out of a hotel room bathroom.

    toothy.bj Report

    #12

    Comic panels showing dark humor about fear of black holes and traffic accidents in a ToothyBj comic style.

    toothy.bj Report

    #13

    Dark humor comic by ToothyBj shows two characters reacting to a literal interpretation of the phrase time flies.

    toothy.bj Report

    #14

    Comic panels by ToothyBj featuring dark humor with a child pointing at a scary demon in a grocery aisle setting.

    toothy.bj Report

    #15

    Comic by ToothyBj showing dark humor with a man wielding a toy gun and a newspaper headline about a kids' pool party.

    toothy.bj Report

    panther
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Unfortunately the headline sounds like a normal weekend in the US.

    #16

    Comic by ToothyBj showing dark humor with a mother slapping a child for dinosaur facts about feathers.

    toothy.bj Report

    #17

    Comic panels showing dark humor with anthropomorphic animals including alligators and a muscular frog in a humorous interaction.

    toothy.bj Report

    #18

    Comic by ToothyBj featuring dark humor with anthropomorphic bruised bananas in boxing and medical scenes.

    toothy.bj Report

    #19

    Comic by ToothyBj showing a dark humor knight attacking a dragon, who reacts with surprise and fear.

    toothy.bj Report

    #20

    Cartoon comic with dark humor showing a dog and a man debating and a dog looking sad after election results.

    toothy.bj Report

    #21

    Comic makers interact awkwardly but end up fighting in this dark humor comic by ToothyBj.

    toothy.bj Report

    #22

    Comic panel featuring a caterpillar experiencing shrinkflation while shopping, showcasing dark humor comics by ToothyBj.

    toothy.bj Report

    #23

    Comic panels by ToothyBj featuring dark humor about mind control and an emergency room waiting scene.

    toothy.bj Report

    #24

    Four-panel comic by ToothyBj featuring dark humor scenes with medieval characters and witty dialogue about poison and spying.

    toothy.bj Report

    #25

    Comic by ToothyBj featuring dark humor with characters confronting a monstrous creature and a man preparing to try mold.

    toothy.bj Report

    #26

    Dark sense of humor comic by ToothyBj featuring a character being told to put on a blonde wig in two panels.

    toothy.bj Report

    #27

    Comic strip illustrating dark humor about inaccurate magic universes by ToothyBj with wizards and a stuck plot scenario.

    toothy.bj Report

    #28

    Dark humor comic by ToothyBj shows characters escaping the wife at a golf club until a monstrous figure appears.

    toothy.bj Report

    #29

    Dark humor comic by ToothyBj showing a 18th-century style dinner, insult, and duel scene in four panels.

    toothy.bj Report

    #30

    Dark humor comic by ToothyBj showing a man suggesting to eat children with animals approving the idea.

    toothy.bj Report

    #31

    Dark sense of humor comic panels featuring an alien, an artist drawing, and urgent warnings to stop drawing.

    toothy.bj Report

    #32

    Comic panels by ToothyBj depicting a dark humor exploration of men's truths with a humorous secret door discovery.

    toothy.bj Report

    #33

    Dark humor comic by ToothyBj showing office workers making inappropriate noises and jokes during a meeting.

    toothy.bj Report

    #34

    Dark humor comic by ToothyBj showing a robot and shadowy figure with a creepy, unsettling tone.

    toothy.bj Report

    #35

    Dark humor comic by ToothyBj showing characters in a bar with exaggerated facial expressions and dialogue.

    toothy.bj Report

