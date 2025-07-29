ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t be fooled by the bright colors and friendly characters. The comic series by ToothyBJ is anything but ordinary, and many of you, dear pandas, probably know that already. Behind the cheerful art style lies a world of dark humor, unexpected twists, and brilliantly wrong punchlines that land when you least expect them.

If you missed our previous posts featuring earlier strips by this artist, we highly recommend catching up and checking them out after scrolling through the newest selections we've picked for you today.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io | ko-fi.com | patreon.com