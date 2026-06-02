Can you spot all the hidden words?

Looking for the ultimate daily brain snack? Welcome to Daily Word Search, the ultimate vocabulary showdown that tests your focus, pattern recognition, and vocabulary! Whether you’re an eagle-eyed puzzle master or just trying to clear your head with a fun mental challenge, your mission today is critical: find the hidden words and free the trapped pandas!

Every single day brings a brand-new grid and a fresh theme. Some words will jump right out at you, while others are tucked away so cleverly they might just make you question your eyesight. It’s a beautifully simple game that’s just challenging enough to keep you coming back for a new round tomorrow! And don’t worry – even if you’re a total beginner or the ultimate master – we have three levels prepared for you, so you can choose your own difficulty.

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How Does It Work?

You will be presented with a grid of letters and a list of hidden words tied to today’s special theme. Every theme word you find breaks the cage and helps free the pandas! Simply click or tap and drag across the letters to highlight a word once you track it down. We have three difficulty levels for you, so you can make this as easy or as challenging as you want.

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Easy Mode: Words only go in a straight line—either horizontally or vertically .

Words only go in a straight line—either . Medium Mode: Straight lines, but the challenge bends—words can now hide diagonally , too!

Straight lines, but the challenge bends—words can now hide , too! Hard Mode: The ultimate test. Words can bend and wind in any direction through the grid. You’ll need to follow the twisty path to find them!

Panda Tip: Spotted a word that isn’t on the official theme list? Highlight it anyway! Finding valid, three-letter or longer, non-topic words will still rack up bonus points and earn you valuable hints for when you get stuck.

Navigation Tip: If you’re selecting letters one by one, double-click the last letter to lock in your guess.

Need A Hint?

Once you’ve found enough non-topic words, click on the Word List and select the word you need help with:

First Hint: Gives you a helpful description or clue for the word.

Gives you a helpful description or clue for the word. Second Hint: Stuck on the same word? Click it a second time to reveal its exact position right on the grid!

Good luck!

Missed yesterday’s puzzle? Check it out here!