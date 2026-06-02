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The natural world is full of wonders and mysteries waiting to be explained. When we finally discover something previously unknown, it can change the way we see things and allow us to view the world from a whole new perspective.

The Instagram page 'Biologist Michael' is known for featuring random yet fascinating facts and amusing photos that often force us to look at an image a little longer and take the time to fully understand what we're seeing. Then comes the eureka moment, and we laugh at something that only a moment ago seemed to make no sense at all. At its core, however, the page shares fascinating content about the worlds of biology, science, history, and the remarkable diversity of life on our planet.

We've gathered some of the most entertaining images and interesting facts shared by this profile for you to enjoy. Scroll through this selection to discover nature's quirks and perhaps learn something new about the world around you.