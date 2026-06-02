Woman Finds Out The Name She Gave Her Baby Has A Bad History In Her Family, Refuses To Change It

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Naming a baby is a big task: it’s the moniker they’re going to live with for the rest of their lives. According to a poll by BabyCenter, one-third of parents make that decision during the second trimester. It’s important that parents take some time to consider many names, consult with family members, and sometimes even baby name consultants.

This young family chose to name their baby daughter after the husband’s loving grandmother. What they didn’t know was that the name also belonged to a person who was the wife’s father’s affair partner. After the grandparents found out about the name, the years-long secret came out and threatened to destroy the family. So, the wife had a choice to make: rename the baby or lose contact with her parents.

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A woman named her baby “Annabelle” but soon found out her mother had bad memories linked to the name

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

Apparently, her father had an affair with an Annabelle 10 years prior, and asked the new mom to think of another name

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Good-Still-6474

“He tore the family apart,” the woman wrote in the comments

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Some readers thought it was the father’s duty to make things right: “You’re in a horrible spot”

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Others thought the woman was selfish for not thinking about the trauma her mother would have to relive upon seeing her granddaughter

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“Telling mom to ‘Get over it’ is a big request,” others observed

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The woman came back with an update after talking to her mother

Image credits: bokodi (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Good-Still-6474

“It’s obvious she’s never gotten over this,” commenters wrote about the mom

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In a second update, the woman delivered a twist nobody saw coming: the father’s mistress was underage at the time

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Good-Still-6474

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Commenters felt less sorry for the mother: “[She] helped him hide it all”

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