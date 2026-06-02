Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds Out The Name She Gave Her Baby Has A Bad History In Her Family, Refuses To Change It
Pregnant woman holding her belly, reflecting on baby name with bad history in her family, refuses to change it.
Family, Relationships

Woman Finds Out The Name She Gave Her Baby Has A Bad History In Her Family, Refuses To Change It

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Naming a baby is a big task: it’s the moniker they’re going to live with for the rest of their lives. According to a poll by BabyCenter, one-third of parents make that decision during the second trimester. It’s important that parents take some time to consider many names, consult with family members, and sometimes even baby name consultants.

This young family chose to name their baby daughter after the husband’s loving grandmother. What they didn’t know was that the name also belonged to a person who was the wife’s father’s affair partner. After the grandparents found out about the name, the years-long secret came out and threatened to destroy the family. So, the wife had a choice to make: rename the baby or lose contact with her parents.

RELATED:

    A woman named her baby “Annabelle” but soon found out her mother had bad memories linked to the name

    Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, her father had an affair with an Annabelle 10 years prior, and asked the new mom to think of another name

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Good-Still-6474

    “He tore the family apart,” the woman wrote in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers thought it was the father’s duty to make things right: “You’re in a horrible spot”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others thought the woman was selfish for not thinking about the trauma her mother would have to relive upon seeing her granddaughter

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Telling mom to ‘Get over it’ is a big request,” others observed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman came back with an update after talking to her mother

    Image credits: bokodi (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Good-Still-6474

    “It’s obvious she’s never gotten over this,” commenters wrote about the mom

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a second update, the woman delivered a twist nobody saw coming: the father’s mistress was underage at the time

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Good-Still-6474

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters felt less sorry for the mother: “[She] helped him hide it all”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    family

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT