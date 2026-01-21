Grandparents Spank 3YO To Teach Her A Lesson, Parents Ban Them From Seeing Her Ever Again

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to parenting, there is a clear generational divide. What parents deem appropriate differs from what is normal for grandparents. A 2018 AARP survey revealed that 77% of grandparents think parents today are too lax with their children. As a result, some may resort to parenting techniques that parents may be against.

This son disagreed with his parents about corporal punishment. After his mother spanked his 3-year-old daughter, he refused to let them see her until they admitted their mistake and apologized. But, because the rest of the family ganged up on him and called his reaction unreasonable, he asked people on the internet to weigh in.

Many parents and grandparents today disagree about the effectiveness of corporal punishment

Crying 3-year-old toddler upset after being disciplined by grandparents in a living room setting.

Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

Spanking is illegal in more than 60 countries, including Brazil

For ages, parents used spanking as a form of discipline and punishment. Although modern parents are perhaps less likely to do it, it’s still quite a contentious topic. Even more so when grandparents or extended family members come into the picture.

We often think of older generations as old-fashioned; perhaps that’s why we’re more understanding of their reasoning. Many grandparents believe that spanking is an appropriate form of punishment, with 54% of American grandparents saying it is effective.

As far as parents go, most people would probably assume that hitting children is not something many parents nowadays resort to. However, a 2021 study shows that 59% of American parents believe it’s a parent’s right to spank their child. 42% say that spanking is sometimes the best way to get a child to listen, and 35% think that spanking is necessary to teach children about proper social and moral conduct.

However, child development experts almost unanimously disagree with these claims. Legal experts agree, as spanking children is outlawed in many countries, such as Germany, France, Sweden, Chile, South Africa, Thailand, Japan, Kenya, etc.

That is especially worth mentioning in the context of this story, as physical punishment of any kind is illegal in Brazil. In 2014, Brazil approved the “Slap Law,” which forbids parents and guardians from spanking or hitting children or adolescents in any manner. While experts disagree on whether the law is effective, it still sends a message that physical punishment is not a viable method of discipline.

Spanking can only have short-term effects and only leads to behavioral problems in the future

The reasoning behind spanking children is that it teaches them a lesson not to misbehave and to respect authority, i.e., the person who is doing the spanking. However, the expert consensus on spanking and other physical punishments is that they are not acceptable.

And there is heaps of scientific evidence to back this up. A 2018 study, for example, observes that “all forms of corporal punishment and yelling at or shaming children, are minimally effective in the short-term and not effective in the long-term.” In fact, it has the opposite effect: spanking is linked with “negative behavioral, cognitive, psychosocial, and emotional outcomes.”

Individuals who have been spanked as children are more likely to develop anxiety, depression, substance use disorders, and other mental health issues. In essence, spanking doesn’t teach kids much, except to fear their parents, think that hitting others is okay, and drive them toward anti-social behavior.

Some research even suggests that kids who were spanked tend to have lower IQs. “How often parents spanked made a difference,” Murray Straus, professor of sociology at the University of New Hampshire, said. “The more spanking, the slower the development of the child’s mental ability. But even small amounts of spanking made a difference.”

A 2021 study by researchers at Harvard also found that children’s brains respond to spanking almost identically to how they do to more extreme forms of violence. “While we might not conceptualize corporal punishment to be a form of violence, in terms of how a child’s brain responds, it’s not all that different than [severe violence],” senior researcher of the study, Katie A. McLaughlin, explained.

Only 6% of U.S. pediatricians have a positive attitude toward spanking. At this point, experts are sure that spanking should not be a form of discipline for children. Professionals say that parents should learn other non-violent approaches to discipline.

The dad elaborated more on his relationship with his parents in the comments: “They don’t know much about developing healthy relationships”

Comments discussing grandparents spanking a toddler and parents banning them from seeing the child again.

Online discussion thread showing users debating grandparents spanking 3YO child and parents banning visitations.

Screenshot of an online discussion expressing support for parents banning grandparents after spanking a 3-year-old.

Reddit discussion about grandparents spanking 3-year-old to teach a lesson and parents banning their visits.

Screenshot of an online discussion about grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and parents banning contact.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and parents banning visits.

Most commenters sided with the father and agreed that physical punishments are off-limits

Comment showing a parent's reaction to grandparents spanking a 3YO and banning them from seeing her again.

Comment on grandparents spank 3-year-old, raising hands in family conflict, parents banning them from seeing child again.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about family conflict and estrangement involving a father and child.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and being banned by parents.

Text conversation showing a controversial message about grandparents spanking a 3-year-old to teach a lesson.

Comment discussing the consequences of grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and parents banning their access.

Text post about grandparents spanking 3YO child leading to parents banning them from seeing her again.

Reddit comment criticizing grandparents spanking 3YO to teach lesson, parents banning them from seeing child again discussion.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing grandparents spanking a 3-year-old child and the resulting family dispute.

User comment displayed on a forum about grandparents spanking a 3-year-old to teach her a lesson and parents banning their visits.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and parents banning them from seeing her.

Reddit comment discussing grandparents spanking 3-year-old to teach lesson and resulting parental ban on visits.

Text post discussing time, parenting lessons, and the decision to ban grandparents after spanking a 3YO.

Comment discussing grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and parents banning them from seeing her again due to concern.

User comment discussing grandparents spanking 3YO and parents banning them from seeing her until apology is made.

Grandparents discipline 3-year-old with spanking, leading parents to ban them from seeing their child again.

Comment discussing grandparents spanking 3YO to teach a lesson, leading parents to ban them from seeing her again.

Comment on a forum post, with user EmilieMarcella expressing concern about grandparents spanking a 3-year-old, urging to report them.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and being banned from seeing her again.

Comment on spanking a child, expressing strong disapproval and emphasizing it is never acceptable behavior.

Others also thought the dad was to blame for leaving his child with the grandparents unsupervised

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing grandparents spanking a child and parents banning them from seeing her again.

Reddit comment text discussing grandparents spanking a 3-year-old and parents banning their visitation rights.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing parents for leaving a 3-year-old with grandparents who spank to teach lessons.

And some folks even sided with the grandparents: “Kids need to be spanked”

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing grandparents for spanking a 3-year-old, sparking parental ban.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing grandparents disciplining a 3-year-old and parents banning their visits.

Reddit comment discussing discipline and spanking related to grandparents teaching a lesson to a 3-year-old child.

Online comment defending spanking as discipline in a discussion about grandparents spanking 3-year-old child.

Comment discussing disciplining kids by spanking, emphasizing some kids need it while others respond to talking.

In an update, the father revealed what he planned to do moving forward

Text update about grandparents who spanked 3-year-old and parents banning contact due to the situation.

Text message discussing banning grandparents from seeing granddaughter after they spank 3YO to teach her a lesson.

Text discussing the controversy over spanking kids and opposing physical punishment by grandparents and parents.