Who Is Marc Bartra? Marc Bartra Aregall is a Spanish professional footballer, recognized for his robust defending as a centre-back. His consistent performances have established him as a key figure on the pitch. He first gained widespread public attention during his successful tenure at FC Barcelona, where he contributed to numerous title wins. His strong play earned him a significant move to Borussia Dortmund.

Full Name Marc Bartra Aregall Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Dating Net Worth $13.78 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Hispanic Education La Masia Father Mr. Bartra Mother Mrs. Bartra Siblings Èric Bartra Kids Gala Bartra, Max Bartra, April Bartra

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Sant Jaume dels Domenys, Spain, where Marc Bartra Aregall was born and raised alongside his twin brother, Èric. Both brothers embarked on a footballing journey. Bartra honed his skills within the renowned Barcelona youth system, La Masia, which he joined at age 11. This intensive academy training laid the foundation for his professional career in football.

Notable Relationships Currently, Marc Bartra is in a dating relationship. Earlier in the decade, he was married to sports journalist Melissa Jiménez. They shared three children together. Bartra and Jiménez, who divorced after four years, maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for their children: Gala, Max, and April. His current relationship with Jessica Goicoechea is publicly known.

Career Highlights Marc Bartra’s career is highlighted by significant achievements with Barcelona, including five La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, culminating in a continental treble in 2015. He played 103 professional games across seven seasons with the club. Beyond Barcelona, Bartra secured the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund in his first season after a 2016 transfer. He later returned to Spain, winning the Copa del Rey with Real Betis in 2022.