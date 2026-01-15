Who Is Grace VanderWaal? Grace Avery VanderWaal is an American singer-songwriter known for her distinctive vocals and ukulele performances. Her music often explores themes of self-discovery and growth, resonating deeply with a global audience. She burst into the public eye in 2016 by winning America’s Got Talent, where her original songs captivated millions. Her audition video quickly went viral, cementing her status as a prodigious talent.

Full Name Grace Avery VanderWaal Gender Female Height 5 feet 7½ inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Laurel Springs School, Suffern Middle School Father David VanderWaal Mother Tina VanderWaal Siblings Jakob VanderWaal, Olivia VanderWaal

Early Life and Education Growing up in Suffern, New York, Grace VanderWaal often made up songs for her family, showcasing an early musical flair. She was encouraged by her parents, Tina and David, and spent her childhood exploring various creative outlets. She attended Suffern Middle School and later homeschooled, enrolling in online courses before graduating from the Laurel Springs School in 2022. It was at age eleven that she taught herself to play the ukulele, a skill that would soon launch her career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Grace VanderWaal has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship, preferring to keep her personal life private. Earlier speculation linked her to various individuals, though none were ever officially verified. She has no children and appears focused on her artistic development and career milestones. Her approach emphasizes privacy while navigating the demands of public attention.

Career Highlights Grace VanderWaal’s breakthrough arrived with her 2016 victory on America’s Got Talent, where her original ukulele songs resonated profoundly. Her debut EP, Perfectly Imperfect, became the year’s best-selling extended play, featuring her hit single “I Don’t Know My Name.” Beyond music, she launched into acting, starring as the titular character in Disney+’s Stargirl movie in 2020. This role further showcased her versatile talents, leading to a sequel and other film appearances. To date, VanderWaal has collected a Radio Disney Music Award, a Teen Choice Award, and the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award. These accolades underscore her significant impact on contemporary pop culture.