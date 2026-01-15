Grace VanderWaal: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Grace VanderWaal
January 15, 2004
Lenexa, Kansas, US
22 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Grace VanderWaal?
Grace Avery VanderWaal is an American singer-songwriter known for her distinctive vocals and ukulele performances. Her music often explores themes of self-discovery and growth, resonating deeply with a global audience.
She burst into the public eye in 2016 by winning America’s Got Talent, where her original songs captivated millions. Her audition video quickly went viral, cementing her status as a prodigious talent.
|Full Name
|Grace Avery VanderWaal
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7½ inches (171 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Laurel Springs School, Suffern Middle School
|Father
|David VanderWaal
|Mother
|Tina VanderWaal
|Siblings
|Jakob VanderWaal, Olivia VanderWaal
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Suffern, New York, Grace VanderWaal often made up songs for her family, showcasing an early musical flair. She was encouraged by her parents, Tina and David, and spent her childhood exploring various creative outlets.
She attended Suffern Middle School and later homeschooled, enrolling in online courses before graduating from the Laurel Springs School in 2022. It was at age eleven that she taught herself to play the ukulele, a skill that would soon launch her career.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Grace VanderWaal has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship, preferring to keep her personal life private. Earlier speculation linked her to various individuals, though none were ever officially verified.
She has no children and appears focused on her artistic development and career milestones. Her approach emphasizes privacy while navigating the demands of public attention.
Career Highlights
Grace VanderWaal’s breakthrough arrived with her 2016 victory on America’s Got Talent, where her original ukulele songs resonated profoundly. Her debut EP, Perfectly Imperfect, became the year’s best-selling extended play, featuring her hit single “I Don’t Know My Name.”
Beyond music, she launched into acting, starring as the titular character in Disney+’s Stargirl movie in 2020. This role further showcased her versatile talents, leading to a sequel and other film appearances.
To date, VanderWaal has collected a Radio Disney Music Award, a Teen Choice Award, and the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award. These accolades underscore her significant impact on contemporary pop culture.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 14, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 13, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 12, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0