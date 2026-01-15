Who Is Tim Stützle? Tim Stützle is a German professional ice hockey player, renowned for his dynamic offensive talent on the ice. He consistently demonstrates elite stickhandling and vision as a center for the Ottawa Senators. His breakout moment arrived when he was selected third overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Senators, sparking immediate excitement. Stützle rapidly progressed, posting career highs and establishing himself as a young star in the league.

Full Name Tim Stützle Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Net Worth $69.6 million Nationality German Ethnicity White Education Krefelder EV 1981, Jungadler Mannheim, Integrierte Gesamtschule Mannheim-Herzogenried Father Martin Stützle Mother Marion Stützle

Early Life and Education His parents, Marion and Martin Stützle, were instrumental in fostering Tim Stützle’s early hockey passion, driving him to numerous practices and games in his hometown of Viersen, Germany. Stützle honed his skills playing junior hockey for Krefelder EV 1981 and later for Jungadler Mannheim, where he also attended Integrierte Gesamtschule Mannheim-Herzogenried.

Notable Relationships Tim Stützle maintains a private personal life, with no publicly disclosed relationships or children to date. He focuses on his professional career with the Ottawa Senators, where his on-ice performance remains the primary public focus. His career and development have been the subject of media attention rather than his romantic endeavors, keeping that aspect of his life out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Tim Stützle’s career in ice hockey began with significant promise, earning DEL Rookie of the Year honors in Germany. He was selected third overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. His impact continued with an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension with the Senators, marking the largest in the franchise’s history. He consistently leads his team in points, showcasing exceptional offensive prowess. Stützle has also been recognized internationally, named to the U20 WJC All-Star Team and Best Forward, further solidifying his status as a top talent.