Who Is Victor Rasuk? Victor Rasuk is an American actor known for his authentic portrayals of complex, often gritty characters. His performances consistently bring depth and realism to urban narratives. He first gained widespread recognition for his role in the acclaimed independent film Raising Victor Vargas, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Full Name Victor Rasuk Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dominican Education Professional Performing Arts School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Siblings Silvestre Rasuk

Early Life and Education Born in Harlem, New York City, Victor Rasuk was raised by Dominican immigrant parents; his mother worked as a seamstress, and his father at an auto shop. He grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan alongside his brother, Silvestre Rasuk, who is also an actor. Rasuk began pursuing acting at the age of 14, honing his craft at performing arts schools. He notably attended the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Victor Rasuk’s past, including relationships with actresses Melonie Diaz and Nikki Reed. He also dated Bridgetta Tomarchio for a period. Rasuk has no children and is currently believed to be single, focusing on his acting career.

Career Highlights Victor Rasuk’s breakthrough performance arrived in the acclaimed independent film Raising Victor Vargas, for which he earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Debut Performance. He also made a significant impact as Tony Alva in the biographical drama Lords of Dogtown. Expanding his presence into television, Rasuk starred in the HBO comedy-drama series How to Make It in America, gaining a loyal following. His role as José Rodriguez in the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy brought him further mainstream recognition.