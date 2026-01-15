Who Is Chloe Kelly? Chloe Maggie Kelly Moore is an English professional footballer renowned for her dynamic forward play and clutch performances. She has consistently impressed audiences with her speed and technical skill on the pitch. Her breakout moment arrived in 2022 when she scored the winning goal in the UEFA Women’s Euro final, securing England’s first major trophy in women’s football. Her iconic shirt-waving celebration quickly became a symbol of national triumph.

Full Name Chloe Maggie Kelly Moore Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2.9 million Nationality English Education Elthorne Park High School Father Noel Kelly Mother Jane Kelly Siblings Daniel Kelly, Jack Kelly, Jamie Kelly, Martin Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Paris Kelly

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hanwell, West London, Chloe Kelly honed her football skills playing in local cages with her five older brothers. This formative experience shaped her physical and creative playing style. She attended Elthorne Park High School and further developed her talent in youth academies, including Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal’s Centre of Excellence.

Notable Relationships Currently, Chloe Kelly is married to Scott Moore, a greenkeeper whom she met while playing for Everton. They tied the knot in July 2024 after several years of dating. The couple announced their engagement in December 2023 following a romantic trip to Finland. Moore generally maintains a private profile, offering a grounded balance to Kelly’s public career.

Career Highlights Chloe Kelly etched her name into English football history by scoring the winning goal in extra time during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final against Germany. This decisive moment secured England’s first major international title. Beyond that pivotal strike, Kelly has amassed further honors, including winning the 2019–20 FA Cup and the 2021–22 League Cup with Manchester City. She also secured the 2025 UEFA Champions League with Arsenal. Her marketability surged after her Euro 2022 heroics, leading to significant endorsement deals with major brands such as Land Rover, Nike, and Calvin Klein.