Happy birthday to Tom Hiddleston , Jalen Green , and Saquon Barkley ! February 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Tom Hiddleston, 45 Known for his charismatic stage presence, British actor Tom Hiddleston rose to global fame as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also earned a Golden Globe Award for his lead role in the acclaimed television series The Night Manager, showcasing his diverse talent.



Little-known fact: He originally auditioned for the role of Thor, gaining 20 pounds of muscle, before being cast as Loki.

#2 American Basketball Player Jalen Green, 24 Known for his dynamic athleticism and potent scoring ability, Jalen Romande Green is an American professional basketball player making a significant impact in the NBA. He was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022.



Little-known fact: Jalen Green represents the US internationally but has expressed interest in playing for the Philippines due to his heritage.

#3 American Football Player Saquon Barkley, 29 An American professional football running back, Saquon Barkley, born in The Bronx, New York, burst onto the NFL scene with explosive plays. He is best known for his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and for winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles.



Little-known fact: Saquon Barkley was a multi-sport athlete in high school, excelling in basketball and track and field, and setting a school record in the 100-meter dash.

#4 Singer Chungha, 30 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence and powerful vocals, Chungha is a South Korean singer and dancer who ascended to fame through rigorous competition.

Her solo debut with the EP Hands on Me and hit singles like "Roller Coaster" established her as a leading figure in K-pop, demonstrating versatile artistry.

Beyond her music, she is also recognized for her thoughtful philanthropic contributions.



Little-known fact: Chungha passed a Level 1 certification test for the Korean History Proficiency Exam.

#5 Actress Kelli Berglund, 30 Known for her energetic performances, American actress and dancer Kelli Berglund first gained prominence on the Disney XD series Lab Rats. She later showcased her dramatic range in the Starz series Heels and other film projects. Berglund also has a background in competitive dance.



Little-known fact: Prior to acting, Kelli Berglund was an award-winning competitive dancer, mastering various styles from ballet to hip-hop.

#6 Actress Isabella Gomez, 28 A Colombian-American actress with a knack for authentic character portrayals, Isabella Gomez rose to fame as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix series One Day at a Time. She has also starred in the HBO Max series Head of the Class.

Before her breakthrough, Gomez began acting in commercials at age five and later moved to the US to pursue her passion.



Little-known fact: She received vocal coaching to moderate her accent after her family immigrated to Orlando, Florida, at age ten.

#7 American Football Player Jaire Alexander, 29 American professional football cornerback Jaire Alexander rose to prominence quickly after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He earned two Second-team All-Pro honors and two Pro Bowl selections, establishing himself as a lockdown defender.



Little-known fact: He originally committed to the University of South Carolina before changing to Louisville.

#8 Canadian Ice Hockey Player Dylan Cozens, 25 Known as "The Workhorse from Whitehorse," Dylan Cozens is a Canadian professional ice hockey center. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, making history as the first player from the Yukon selected in the first round. Cozens also helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Junior Championship.



Little-known fact: His father built a backyard ice rink where Dylan Cozens began skating at the age of three.

#9 American Football Player Cooper Dejean, 23 Versatile American football cornerback Cooper DeJean quickly showcased his playmaking ability, earning unanimous All-American honors in college. DeJean cemented his NFL arrival by helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.



Little-known fact: He finished his high school basketball career with the second most points scored in Iowa state history.

#10 Footballer Wataru Endō, 33 A disciplined Japanese professional footballer, Wataru Endō brings a composed yet formidable presence to the midfield. He is known for his leadership on the field, notably captaining both VfB Stuttgart and the Japan National Team. Beyond his club success, Endō also champions youth development through his "SEKAI NI WATARU Project".



Little-known fact: Before focusing on football, Wataru Endō explored various sports, including baseball, basketball, and putt-putt golf, during his childhood.

