Who Is Dylan Cozens? Dylan Cozens is a Canadian professional ice hockey center known for his powerful skating and competitive drive. He currently plays for the Ottawa Senators in the National Hockey League. His breakout moment arrived when the Buffalo Sabres selected him seventh overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. This achievement solidified his status as a top prospect from the Yukon.

Full Name Dylan Cozens Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Not Known Net Worth $2 million Nationality Canadian Education Delta Hockey Academy Father Mike Cozens Mother Sue Bogle Siblings Connor Cozens, Luke Cozens

Early Life and Education Family support was crucial for Dylan Cozens, who was born and raised in Whitehorse, Yukon. His father built a backyard rink where he learned to skate at age three, fostering an early love for hockey. At 14, Cozens moved to British Columbia to attend the Delta Hockey Academy, seeking higher competition. This decision proved pivotal for his development in the sport.

Notable Relationships Dylan Cozens maintains a private personal life, with limited public information regarding his romantic relationships. His focus appears to remain primarily on his professional hockey career. While a past high school girlfriend was briefly mentioned in 2016, no current or long-term partners have been publicly confirmed by Cozens.