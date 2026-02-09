Who Is Tom Hiddleston? Thomas William Hiddleston is a British actor celebrated for his charismatic presence and classical training. His performances often blend intellectual depth with magnetic emotional intensity. He first captivated audiences portraying Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that brought him global recognition. Hiddleston’s portrayal of the complex trickster god became instantly iconic.

Full Name Thomas William Hiddleston Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Zawe Ashton Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Windlesham House School, Dragon School, Eton College, Pembroke College, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Dr. James Norman Hiddleston Mother Diana Patricia Servaes Hiddleston Siblings Sarah Alexandra Hiddleston, Emma Elizabeth Blakiston-Houston

Early Life and Education Family influence shaped Thomas William Hiddleston early in London, where his mother, Diana Patricia Servaes Hiddleston, an arts administrator, fostered his love for performance. His Scottish father, Dr. James Norman Hiddleston, was a physical chemist. Hiddleston attended Windlesham House School, Dragon School, and later Eton College, before earning a Classics degree from Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge. He further honed his craft at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 2005.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to actress Zawe Ashton, Thomas William Hiddleston has maintained a largely private personal life in recent years. Earlier high-profile relationships included Susannah Fielding and a brief romance with Taylor Swift. Hiddleston shares two children with Ashton, with whom he confirmed their first child’s birth in 2022. The couple announced their second child in December 2025.

Career Highlights Thomas William Hiddleston’s career is anchored by his iconic portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning multiple films like Thor and The Avengers, and the Disney+ series Loki. This role secured him global recognition and immense fan devotion. Beyond his acting, Hiddleston champions philanthropic efforts, notably serving as a UNICEF ambassador, advocating for children’s rights and education. He also delivered acclaimed stage performances in productions such as Coriolanus.