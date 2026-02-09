Isabella Gomez: Bio And Career Highlights
Isabella Gomez
February 9, 1998
Medellín, Colombia
28 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Isabella Gomez?
Isabella Gomez is a Colombian-American actress celebrated for her authentic and emotionally resonant portrayals. Her work often brings depth to characters navigating complex identities and social issues.
She gained widespread recognition for her role as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix series One Day at a Time, earning critical praise. This breakthrough performance cemented her place as a significant voice in modern television.
|Full Name
|Isabella Gomez
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|Colombian American
|Ethnicity
|Colombian
|Education
|High school in Orlando, Florida; Lisa Maile Acting and Modeling School
|Father
|Sergio Gomez
|Mother
|Eliana Mejia
Early Life and Education
Born in Medellín, Colombia, Isabella Gomez began appearing in commercials at age five, showing an early inclination for performance. Her family later immigrated to Orlando, Florida, when she was ten years old.
There, she received vocal coaching to help moderate her accent and pursued formal acting training at the Lisa Maile Acting and Modeling School. In 2015, her family relocated to Los Angeles to further her burgeoning acting career.
Notable Relationships
Isabella Gomez is currently single, focusing on her career and personal growth. She was previously linked to actor Rhenzy Feliz in 2018, and earlier, Diego Tinoco.
Gomez has no children. She has been open about the unique challenges of dating in the entertainment industry and in Los Angeles.
Career Highlights
Isabella Gomez is widely recognized for her role as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix series One Day at a Time, where her portrayal earned an Impact Award in 2020. This performance resonated deeply for its inclusive and honest depiction of an LGBTQ character.
Beyond that acclaimed role, Gomez secured a starring position in HBO Max’s revival of Head of the Class, showcasing her versatility. She has also contributed voice work to animated series like Big Hero 6: The Series.
Signature Quote
“Always, always, always, continue honing your craft because acting is a craft.”
