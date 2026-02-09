Who Is Isabella Gomez? Isabella Gomez is a Colombian-American actress celebrated for her authentic and emotionally resonant portrayals. Her work often brings depth to characters navigating complex identities and social issues. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix series One Day at a Time, earning critical praise. This breakthrough performance cemented her place as a significant voice in modern television.

Full Name Isabella Gomez Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality Colombian American Ethnicity Colombian Education High school in Orlando, Florida; Lisa Maile Acting and Modeling School Father Sergio Gomez Mother Eliana Mejia

Early Life and Education Born in Medellín, Colombia, Isabella Gomez began appearing in commercials at age five, showing an early inclination for performance. Her family later immigrated to Orlando, Florida, when she was ten years old. There, she received vocal coaching to help moderate her accent and pursued formal acting training at the Lisa Maile Acting and Modeling School. In 2015, her family relocated to Los Angeles to further her burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships Isabella Gomez is currently single, focusing on her career and personal growth. She was previously linked to actor Rhenzy Feliz in 2018, and earlier, Diego Tinoco. Gomez has no children. She has been open about the unique challenges of dating in the entertainment industry and in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights Isabella Gomez is widely recognized for her role as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix series One Day at a Time, where her portrayal earned an Impact Award in 2020. This performance resonated deeply for its inclusive and honest depiction of an LGBTQ character. Beyond that acclaimed role, Gomez secured a starring position in HBO Max’s revival of Head of the Class, showcasing her versatility. She has also contributed voice work to animated series like Big Hero 6: The Series.