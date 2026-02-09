Isabella Gomez smiling with dark hair and wearing a rust-colored top in a casual indoor setting.

Isabella Gomez

Born

February 9, 1998

Died
Birthplace

Medellín, Colombia

Age

28 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Isabella Gomez?

Isabella Gomez is a Colombian-American actress celebrated for her authentic and emotionally resonant portrayals. Her work often brings depth to characters navigating complex identities and social issues.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix series One Day at a Time, earning critical praise. This breakthrough performance cemented her place as a significant voice in modern television.

Full NameIsabella Gomez
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityColombian American
EthnicityColombian
EducationHigh school in Orlando, Florida; Lisa Maile Acting and Modeling School
FatherSergio Gomez
MotherEliana Mejia

Early Life and Education

Born in Medellín, Colombia, Isabella Gomez began appearing in commercials at age five, showing an early inclination for performance. Her family later immigrated to Orlando, Florida, when she was ten years old.

There, she received vocal coaching to help moderate her accent and pursued formal acting training at the Lisa Maile Acting and Modeling School. In 2015, her family relocated to Los Angeles to further her burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships

Isabella Gomez is currently single, focusing on her career and personal growth. She was previously linked to actor Rhenzy Feliz in 2018, and earlier, Diego Tinoco.

Gomez has no children. She has been open about the unique challenges of dating in the entertainment industry and in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights

Isabella Gomez is widely recognized for her role as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix series One Day at a Time, where her portrayal earned an Impact Award in 2020. This performance resonated deeply for its inclusive and honest depiction of an LGBTQ character.

Beyond that acclaimed role, Gomez secured a starring position in HBO Max’s revival of Head of the Class, showcasing her versatility. She has also contributed voice work to animated series like Big Hero 6: The Series.

Signature Quote

“Always, always, always, continue honing your craft because acting is a craft.”

