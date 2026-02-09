Who Is Wataru Endō? Wataru Endō is a Japanese professional footballer, known for his commanding presence as a defensive midfielder. He brings a strong work ethic and tactical intelligence to every match, consistently performing at the highest level. He gained significant public attention for his standout performances with Urawa Red Diamonds, culminating in their victory in the 2017 AFC Champions League. This achievement solidified his reputation as a key player in Japanese football.

Full Name Wataru Endō Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Education Minamitotsuka Junior High School, Shonan Bellmare Youth Academy Father Shusaku Endō Kids Four children

Early Life and Education Born in Yokohama, Japan, Wataru Endō’s name, meaning “voyage,” reflected his parents’ hope for him to thrive internationally. His early years involved exploring various sports, not solely focusing on football, before finding his passion. He honed his skills at Minamitotsuka Junior High School and later joined the Shonan Bellmare Youth Academy, navigating a path that, according to his father, was not initially considered “elite”.

Notable Relationships Wataru Endō maintains a private personal life, with limited public information regarding his romantic relationships. His focus remains primarily on his professional football career and family. He is a father of four children, with his eldest son born in 2013, followed by a daughter in 2015, a second son in 2016, and a youngest son in 2019.

Career Highlights Wataru Endō’s football career took off in Japan, where he made a significant impact as a defensive midfielder. He achieved a major milestone by winning the 2017 AFC Champions League with Urawa Red Diamonds, showcasing his pivotal role in their success. He also captained VfB Stuttgart, leading them in a demanding European league. Beyond the pitch, Endō launched the “SEKAI NI WATARU Project” in June 2025, a non-profit organization focused on youth development and scholarships. This initiative aims to foster critical and independent thinking among young people. He has also proudly served as captain of the Japan National Team, leading his country in major international tournaments, including two FIFA World Cups and two AFC Asian Cups.