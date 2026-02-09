Who Is Saquon Barkley? Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley is an American professional football running back, celebrated for his explosive power and agility on the field. He consistently demonstrates a rare blend of strength and speed, making him a dynamic offensive force. His breakout moment came with the New York Giants, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Barkley immediately showcased his dual-threat ability, amassing over 2,000 scrimmage yards in that impressive debut season.

Full Name Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Anna Congdon Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Whitehall High School, Penn State University Father Alibay Barkley Mother Tonya Johnson Siblings Shaquona Johnson, Aliyah Barkley, Rashard Johnson, Alibay Barkley Jr. Kids Jada Clare, Saquon Jr.

Early Life and Education A family focus defined Saquon Barkley’s early years in The Bronx, New York, before his family relocated to Pennsylvania in search of a safer environment. His father, Alibay, a former boxer, encouraged his athletic pursuits from a young age. Barkley attended Whitehall High School in Coplay, Pennsylvania, where he became a standout in football, basketball, and track and field. He later committed to Penn State University, where he excelled as a running back and earned a communications degree.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley has maintained a long-term relationship with his college sweetheart. They frequently share glimpses of their family life, highlighting a strong, enduring bond. Barkley shares two children, a daughter, Jada Clare, and a son, Saquon Jr., with Congdon, with whom he co-parents. The couple announced their engagement in February 2025.

Career Highlights The sport of professional football has seen Saquon Barkley emerge as one of its most electrifying running backs, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. He shattered rookie records for the New York Giants, compiling over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and numerous touchdowns in his debut season. Barkley later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he secured a significant contract and became a Super Bowl LIX Champion in 2024. This move further cemented his status as a top-tier player. Throughout his career, Barkley has been selected for multiple Pro Bowls, recognizing his consistent excellence and impact on the game. He continues to be a driving force for his team’s offensive success.