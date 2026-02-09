Who Is Chungha? Chungha is a South Korean singer and dancer, celebrated for her powerful stage presence and intricate choreography. Her artistry blends compelling vocals with dynamic performance. She first captivated audiences by finishing fourth in the reality competition show Produce 101, which led to her debut with the project girl group I.O.I. Her solo debut quickly solidified her as a prominent K-pop soloist.

Full Name Chungha Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (161 cm) Net Worth $19.4 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Education Paekche Institute of the Arts, Sejong University

Early Life and Education Chungha was born in Seoul, South Korea, and spent around seven to eight years of her childhood in Dallas, Texas, with her mother and aunt’s family. This early exposure to different cultures shaped her worldview. She later returned to Seoul for schooling, attending Dallas International School and later the Paekche Institute of the Arts, where she honed her skills in practical dance, foreshadowing her eventual career.

Notable Relationships Chungha has kept her personal relationships largely private throughout her career, focusing on her music and public performances. No high-profile romances have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by media outlets. The artist has no publicly known children or current partners, maintaining discretion regarding her private life. Her career remains the primary focus of her public narrative.