Chungha: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chungha
February 9, 1996
Seoul, South Korea
30 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Chungha?
Chungha is a South Korean singer and dancer, celebrated for her powerful stage presence and intricate choreography. Her artistry blends compelling vocals with dynamic performance.
She first captivated audiences by finishing fourth in the reality competition show Produce 101, which led to her debut with the project girl group I.O.I. Her solo debut quickly solidified her as a prominent K-pop soloist.
|Full Name
|Chungha
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (161 cm)
|Net Worth
|$19.4 million
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Education
|Paekche Institute of the Arts, Sejong University
Early Life and Education
Chungha was born in Seoul, South Korea, and spent around seven to eight years of her childhood in Dallas, Texas, with her mother and aunt’s family. This early exposure to different cultures shaped her worldview.
She later returned to Seoul for schooling, attending Dallas International School and later the Paekche Institute of the Arts, where she honed her skills in practical dance, foreshadowing her eventual career.
Notable Relationships
Chungha has kept her personal relationships largely private throughout her career, focusing on her music and public performances. No high-profile romances have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by media outlets.
The artist has no publicly known children or current partners, maintaining discretion regarding her private life. Her career remains the primary focus of her public narrative.
Career Highlights
Chungha made a significant breakthrough as a solo artist with her debut EP Hands on Me in 2017, quickly following with the smash hit “Roller Coaster” in 2018. This success solidified her position as a formidable K-pop soloist.
Expanding her artistic vision, she released her critically acclaimed first full-length album, Querencia, in 2021, showcasing her versatility across various genres. Her collaborations and soundtrack work further broadened her musical scope.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 8, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 7, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 6, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0