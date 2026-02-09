Cooper DeJean: Bio And Career Highlights
Cooper DeJean
February 9, 2003
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, US
23 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Cooper DeJean?
American professional football cornerback and punt returner Cooper Michael DeJean is recognized for his dynamic playmaking on the field. His versatility and athletic prowess have made him a highly anticipated talent in the NFL.
He burst into the national spotlight as a rookie, helping the Philadelphia Eagles secure a Super Bowl LIX victory. DeJean sealed the win with a crucial interception return for a touchdown on his 22nd birthday.
|Full Name
|Cooper Michael DeJean
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Steph Wilfawn
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|OABCIG High School, University of Iowa
|Father
|Jason DeJean
|Mother
|Katie Wilkie DeJean
|Siblings
|Beckett DeJean, Jaxx DeJean
Early Life and Education
Cooper Michael DeJean grew up in Odebolt, Iowa, a small farming community, with his parents Jason and Katie DeJean, who fostered his early love for sports. His mother was a collegiate All-American basketball player.
He attended OABCIG High School in Ida Grove, Iowa, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track, before committing to the University of Iowa, playing for the Hawkeyes from 2021 to 2023.
Notable Relationships
Cooper DeJean is currently in a relationship with Steph Wilfawn, with their romance publicly confirmed in recent years.
He has no children.
Career Highlights
As a professional football cornerback, Cooper DeJean made an immediate impact, contributing to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory as a rookie. He famously scored his first career interception return touchdown in the Super Bowl on his 22nd birthday.
Beyond his NFL debut, DeJean earned unanimous All-American honors during his 2023 collegiate season at the University of Iowa. He was also recognized as the Big Ten Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 2023.
