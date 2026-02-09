Who Is Cooper DeJean? American professional football cornerback and punt returner Cooper Michael DeJean is recognized for his dynamic playmaking on the field. His versatility and athletic prowess have made him a highly anticipated talent in the NFL. He burst into the national spotlight as a rookie, helping the Philadelphia Eagles secure a Super Bowl LIX victory. DeJean sealed the win with a crucial interception return for a touchdown on his 22nd birthday.

Full Name Cooper Michael DeJean Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Dating Steph Wilfawn Nationality American Education OABCIG High School, University of Iowa Father Jason DeJean Mother Katie Wilkie DeJean Siblings Beckett DeJean, Jaxx DeJean

Early Life and Education Cooper Michael DeJean grew up in Odebolt, Iowa, a small farming community, with his parents Jason and Katie DeJean, who fostered his early love for sports. His mother was a collegiate All-American basketball player. He attended OABCIG High School in Ida Grove, Iowa, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track, before committing to the University of Iowa, playing for the Hawkeyes from 2021 to 2023.

Notable Relationships Cooper DeJean is currently in a relationship with Steph Wilfawn, with their romance publicly confirmed in recent years. He has no children.