Jalen Green: Bio And Career Highlights
Jalen Green
February 9, 2002
Merced, California, US
24 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Jalen Green?
Jalen Romande Green is an American professional basketball player, renowned for his explosive athleticism and versatile scoring. His dynamic on-court presence has made him a rising star in the NBA.
He burst into the national spotlight as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This selection underscored his elite talent, quickly establishing him as a key offensive force for his team.
|Full Name
|Jalen Romande Green
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Draya Michele
|Net Worth
|$45 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American, Filipino
|Education
|San Joaquin Memorial High School, Prolific Prep
|Mother
|Bree Purganan
|Siblings
|Raquel Purganan, Jurnee Tyra
|Kids
|Baby with Draya Michele
Early Life and Education
Born on February 9, 2002, in Merced, California, Jalen Green quickly honed his basketball skills. He spent time living in Livingston before moving to Fresno in third grade, where his dedication to the sport began.
Green attended San Joaquin Memorial High School and later Prolific Prep, where he became a consensus five-star recruit. He opted to bypass college, joining the NBA G League Ignite team to refine his professional game.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to Draya Michele, Jalen Green welcomed a baby with the actress and designer in May 2024. Their relationship became public in late 2023.
Green has no other publicly confirmed partners or children, focusing on his burgeoning NBA career and new family.
Career Highlights
Jalen Green’s breakthrough in professional basketball began when he was selected as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This high draft placement immediately showcased his potential as a future star.
His impact was further recognized by being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022, following a season that included multiple 30-point games.
He also secured three gold medals with the United States at the junior level, including an MVP award at the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup.
