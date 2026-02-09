Who Is Jalen Green? Jalen Romande Green is an American professional basketball player, renowned for his explosive athleticism and versatile scoring. His dynamic on-court presence has made him a rising star in the NBA. He burst into the national spotlight as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This selection underscored his elite talent, quickly establishing him as a key offensive force for his team.

Full Name Jalen Romande Green Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Dating Draya Michele Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Filipino Education San Joaquin Memorial High School, Prolific Prep Mother Bree Purganan Siblings Raquel Purganan, Jurnee Tyra Kids Baby with Draya Michele

Early Life and Education Born on February 9, 2002, in Merced, California, Jalen Green quickly honed his basketball skills. He spent time living in Livingston before moving to Fresno in third grade, where his dedication to the sport began. Green attended San Joaquin Memorial High School and later Prolific Prep, where he became a consensus five-star recruit. He opted to bypass college, joining the NBA G League Ignite team to refine his professional game.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Draya Michele, Jalen Green welcomed a baby with the actress and designer in May 2024. Their relationship became public in late 2023. Green has no other publicly confirmed partners or children, focusing on his burgeoning NBA career and new family.