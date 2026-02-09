Who Is Kelli Berglund? Kelli Michelle Berglund is an American actress known for her dynamic energy and versatility across diverse roles. She seamlessly blends acting with her extensive dance background. Her breakout role arrived as Bree Davenport in the Disney XD series Lab Rats, a performance that captivated young audiences. Berglund’s portrayal of the bionic teenager became a fan favorite, launching her into wider recognition.

Full Name Kelli Michelle Berglund Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Moorpark High School Father Mark Berglund Mother Michelle Berglund Siblings Kirra Berglund

Early Life and Education A creative spirit blossomed in the Moorpark, California home of Kelli Michelle Berglund, nurtured by her parents, Mark and Michelle, and younger sister, Kirra. She began dancing at four years old, developing a strong foundation in ballet and jazz. Berglund attended Moorpark High School, completing her education through an independent study program. This flexible schooling allowed her to balance academics with her burgeoning career in the performing arts.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Kelli Berglund’s romantic life, highlighted by her ongoing relationship with musician Tyler Wilson. The couple began dating in March 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2024. Berglund has no children. She maintains a relatively private personal life, with her engagement to Wilson being her most publicly confirmed relationship.

Career Highlights Kelli Berglund’s breakthrough piece came with her starring role as Bree Davenport in the Disney XD series Lab Rats, which aired from 2012 to 2016. She continued this role in the spinoff series Lab Rats: Elite Force, solidifying her status as a popular young actress. Beyond her Disney work, Berglund later took on the complex character of Crystal Tyler in the Starz drama series Heels. This role showcased her range and commitment to more mature, demanding performances.