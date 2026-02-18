Happy birthday to John Travolta , Molly Ringwald , and Vanna White ! February 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor, Singer and Producer John Travolta, 72 A captivating performer renowned for his enduring charm, American actor John Travolta became a cultural icon in the 1970s.

He gained widespread fame through starring roles in the blockbuster musicals Saturday Night Fever and Grease, showcasing his talents as a singer and dancer. Later, his career enjoyed a major resurgence with his acclaimed performance in Pulp Fiction.



Little-known fact: He is a licensed pilot and owns multiple aircraft, including a Boeing 707.

#2 American Actress Molly Ringwald, 58 An American actress, singer, and writer, Molly Ringwald captivated audiences as a definitive teen icon of the 1980s. She gained widespread recognition for her memorable roles in classic John Hughes films, portraying the nuanced experiences of youth. Ringwald also released a jazz album and authored several books, demonstrating her versatile artistic range.



Little-known fact: Molly Ringwald released a Dixieland jazz album with her father, Robert Scott Ringwald, when she was just six years old.

#3 American Television Personality Vanna White, 69 The enduring charm and graceful presence of American television personality Vanna White have captivated audiences for decades on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune. She is widely known for revealing letters on the puzzle board and her iconic collection of designer gowns. White also holds a Guinness World Record as television’s most frequent clapper.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough on Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White appeared as a contestant on the game show The Price Is Right in 1980.

#4 American Actor Matt Dillon, 62 American actor Matthew Raymond Dillon, known for embodying rebellious youth and nuanced characters, rose to fame with his roles in 1980s teen dramas. Matt Dillon later earned an Academy Award nomination for Crash and explored directing with City of Ghosts.



Little-known fact: Matt Dillon is an avid collector of Latin music, holding one of the world's largest vinyl collections.

#5 American Actress Cybill Shepherd, 76 An American actress, singer, and former model, Cybill Shepherd rose to prominence with her captivating performance in the 1971 film The Last Picture Show. Her dynamic career includes award-winning television roles and a notable singing career. Shepherd is also known for her outspoken advocacy.



Little-known fact: At 16, Cybill Shepherd was crowned Miss Teenage Memphis, marking an early step into the public eye.

#6 American Actor and Comedian Ike Barinholtz, 49 American actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz first captivated audiences with his dynamic sketch performances on MADtv. His career soared with roles in The Mindy Project series and hit films such as Neighbors, establishing him as a versatile talent.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career, Ike Barinholtz once considered becoming a politician.

#7 Japanese-American Multimedia Artist and Musician Yoko Ono, 93 A visionary Japanese artist, musician, and activist, Yoko Ono is celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to conceptual art and her enduring messages of peace. Ono's avant-garde exhibitions and musical collaborations with the Plastic Ono Band have shaped contemporary culture for decades.



She is also widely recognized for her marriage to John Lennon and their joint activism, including the iconic "Bed-Ins for Peace."



Little-known fact: During World War II, Yoko Ono survived the firebombing of Tokyo and later exchanged goods for food with her family in the countryside.

#8 Russian-American Musician and Songwriter Regina Spektor, 46 Renowned for her expressive voice and piano arrangements, Russian-born American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor blends anti-folk with classical influences to craft unique narratives. Spektor’s breakout album Begin to Hope garnered Gold certification and launched singles like "Fidelity," while her song "You've Got Time" earned a Grammy nomination.



Little-known fact: After her family immigrated, Regina Spektor initially practiced piano on tabletops and synagogue basements because they couldn't bring their instrument.

#9 American Personal Trainer and Television Personality Jillian Michaels, 52 A force in the wellness industry, Jillian Michaels is an American fitness trainer and author known for her rigorous yet empowering health philosophy. She gained widespread recognition through her role on The Biggest Loser and as an advocate for active living.



Little-known fact: Jillian Michaels earned a black belt in both Muay Thai and Akarui-Do martial arts.

#10 American Musician, Singer, and Songwriter Dennis Deyoung, 79 Renowned for his dramatic vocals and theatrical compositions, American singer-songwriter Dennis DeYoung co-founded the rock band Styx, penning most of their signature hits. DeYoung’s solo work includes the Top 10 single “Desert Moon,” and he is also known for creating the musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He began his musical journey as an accordionist.



Little-known fact: Before Styx found fame, Dennis DeYoung worked as a music teacher in the south suburbs of Chicago.

