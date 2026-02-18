Who Is Jillian Michaels? Jillian Michaels is an American fitness trainer and businesswoman known for her straightforward and motivating approach to health. She has consistently empowered millions to pursue healthier lifestyles through various media. Her breakout came as a formidable trainer on NBC’s The Biggest Loser, where her tough-love methods quickly garnered widespread attention. This role established her as a prominent figure in the wellness industry.

Full Name Jillian Michaels Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education California State University, Northridge Father Douglas McKarus Mother JoAnn McKarus Siblings Lauren McKarus, Greg Michaels Kids Lukensia Michaels Rhoades, Phoenix Michaels Rhoades

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Jillian Michaels faced challenges with her weight, particularly after her parents’ divorce at age thirteen. Her mother, psychotherapist JoAnn McKarus, enrolled her in martial arts classes, which became a pivotal influence. Michaels pursued her education at California State University, Northridge, supporting herself by bartending and working as a personal trainer. This early experience in fitness laid the foundation for her future career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to fashion designer Deshanna Marie Minuto, Jillian Michaels previously shared a long-term relationship with Heidi Rhoades, with whom she was engaged. Michaels co-parents two children, Lukensia Michaels Rhoades and Phoenix Michaels Rhoades, with ex-partner Heidi Rhoades, maintaining a committed family dynamic.

Career Highlights Jillian Michaels rose to prominence in the fitness world as a trainer on NBC’s The Biggest Loser, guiding contestants through intense weight loss journeys. She also leveraged this platform into eight New York Times bestselling books on health and wellness. She launched Empowered Media, LLC, expanding her brand into a monumental wellness empire that includes the top-rated Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App. Michaels also developed popular fitness DVDs and a robust online presence.