Who Is Vanna White? Vanna White is an American television personality and game show co-host, widely recognized for her enduring presence on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune. Her work often brings a touch of glamour to daily television. She gained widespread fame as the show’s letter-turner, a role she has held since 1982, becoming a household name across the US. White’s signature evening gowns became an iconic part of her persona.

Full Name Vanna White Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $85 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Atlanta School of Fashion and Design Father Miguel Angel Rosich, Herbert White Jr. Mother Joan Marie Rosich Siblings Chip White, Joe Spencer White, Dawn Lee White, Chris Smith, PK, Ingrid, Hope Kids Nicholas Santo Pietro, Giovanna Santo Pietro

Early Life and Education Family connections profoundly shaped Vanna White’s early life in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she was raised by her mother, Joan Marie Rosich, and stepfather, Herbert White Jr. She took her stepfather’s surname, a detail reflecting her close familial bonds. After high school, White moved to Atlanta, Georgia, attending the Atlanta School of Fashion and Design, which nurtured her early interest in modeling and fashion. This background prepared her for a career in front of the camera.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has marked Vanna White’s notable relationships, including her marriage to restaurateur George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. She was also engaged to soap opera actor John Gibson, who tragically passed away in 1986. White shares two children, Nicholas Santo Pietro and Giovanna Santo Pietro, with her former husband, George Santo Pietro, with whom she co-parents. More recently, White announced her marriage to longtime partner John Donaldson in January 2026, after over a decade together.

Career Highlights Vanna White’s career centers on her iconic role as co-host of Wheel of Fortune, a position she has held since 1982. She has appeared in more than 7,500 episodes, solidifying her status as one of television’s longest-serving personalities. Beyond the puzzle board, White has launched her own yarn brand, Vanna’s Choice, showcasing her passion for crocheting. She also engages in real estate investments and is a patron of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. White earned a Guinness World Record in 1992 as television’s most frequent clapper, averaging hundreds of claps per show. This unique recognition further cemented her as a beloved figure in popular culture.