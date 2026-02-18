Who Is Regina Spektor? Regina Spektor is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for her distinctive piano-driven melodies and vivid lyrical storytelling. Her unique blend of classical training and anti-folk influences has carved a singular path in contemporary music. Spektor’s breakthrough arrived with the 2006 album Begin to Hope, which achieved Gold certification by the RIAA and featured popular singles. This success propelled her into broader recognition, showcasing her quirky charm and emotional depth.

Full Name Regina Spektor Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Russian Jewish Education Conservatory of Music at Purchase College Father Ilya Spektor Mother Bella Spektor Siblings Boruch Spektor Kids Two children

Early Life and Education Born to a musical Russian Jewish family in Moscow, Regina Spektor’s early life was deeply enriched by classical music, fostered by her violinist father and music professor mother. Her family emigrated to the Bronx, New York, in 1989. Spektor attended SAR Academy and later Fair Lawn High School, developing her piano skills by practicing on any available surface, including synagogue basements and tabletops. She graduated with honors from the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College in 2001.

Notable Relationships Currently, Regina Spektor is married to musician Jack Dishel, with whom she tied the knot in 2011. Their partnership extends to artistic collaborations, reflecting a shared creative bond. Spektor and Dishel share two children, a son born in 2014, maintaining a private family life. She has consistently kept her romantic relationships out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights Regina Spektor’s albums, including Soviet Kitsch and Begin to Hope, established her unique voice in the indie-pop landscape, with *Begin to Hope* achieving Gold certification. Her subsequent albums, Far and What We Saw from the Cheap Seats, both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. Her song “You’ve Got Time” became the Grammy-nominated main title theme for the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, significantly expanding her audience. Spektor also earned recognition as an official Steinway Artist. Further solidifying her status, Regina Spektor was honored with Regina Spektor Day in New York City on June 11, 2019, and inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame.