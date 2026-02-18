Who Is Dennis DeYoung? Dennis Alan DeYoung is an American singer, songwriter, and keyboardist, renowned for his dramatic vocal delivery and theatrical rock compositions. He shaped the sound of the iconic rock band Styx for nearly three decades. His breakout moment arrived with Styx’s 1979 single “Babe,” which soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This landmark power ballad solidified his reputation as a formidable songwriter and performer.

Full Name Dennis Alan DeYoung Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Suzanne Feusi Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Harlan Community Academy High School Father Maurice DeYoung Mother Loraine Rolla DeYoung Siblings Darcy DeYoung Kids Carrie Ann, Matthew

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Dennis DeYoung discovered his musical aptitude early, starting as an accordionist at age fifteen. His parents, Maurice and Loraine DeYoung, fostered his talents within their Roseland neighborhood home. He attended Harlan Community Academy High School before embarking on a career that initially included a stint as a music teacher in suburban Chicago, laying groundwork for his future in rock music.

Notable Relationships Dennis DeYoung married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Feusi, on January 18, 1970. Their enduring partnership has been a cornerstone of his life and career, with Suzanne inspiring several of his well-known songs, including “Babe” and “Lady.” The couple shares two children, Carrie Ann and Matthew. Suzanne frequently accompanied DeYoung on tour, fostering family stability amidst his demanding schedule.

Career Highlights Dennis DeYoung’s career with Styx saw immense commercial success, anchoring their progressive and arena rock sound. He famously wrote and sang lead on seven of the band’s eight Billboard Top 10 singles, including the chart-topping “Babe”. Their albums, such as The Grand Illusion and Paradise Theatre, achieved multi-platinum status. Beyond Styx, DeYoung launched a successful solo career, scoring a Top 10 hit with “Desert Moon” in 1984. He also ventured into musical theater, creating The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which won a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical in 2008. DeYoung was inducted into the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, both as a member of Styx and for his songwriting contributions.