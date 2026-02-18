Who Is Cybill Shepherd? Cybill Lynne Shepherd is an American actress, singer, and former model, recognized for her magnetic screen presence. Her career is marked by a confident style and roles that often challenged convention. Her film debut in 1971’s The Last Picture Show was her breakout moment, earning critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. This early success solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Full Name Cybill Lynne Shepherd Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish Education East High School, Stella Adler Studio of Acting, University of Southern California Father William Jennings Shepherd Mother Patty Shobe Siblings Terry Shepherd, William Shepherd Kids Clementine Ford, Zachariah Shepherd-Oppenheim, Ariel Shepherd-Oppenheim

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Cybill Shepherd grew up in a family with supportive parents, William Jennings Shepherd and Patty Shobe. Her father managed a home appliance business. She attended East High School and later studied at Hunter College, the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, and the University of Southern California, shaping her artistic foundation. Before acting, she garnered attention as a model, appearing on the cover of Glamour magazine.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Cybill Shepherd’s personal life, including relationships with Elvis Presley and director Peter Bogdanovich. She was married to David M. Ford from 1978 to 1982, and then to Bruce Oppenheim from 1987 to 1990. Shepherd has three children: daughter Clementine Ford with David M. Ford, and twins Zachariah Shepherd-Oppenheim and Ariel Shepherd-Oppenheim with Bruce Oppenheim. She was engaged to Andrei Nikolajevic in 2012, but the engagement was called off in 2015.

Career Highlights Cybill Shepherd launched her acting career with a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 1971 film The Last Picture Show. She continued to secure prominent roles in films like Taxi Driver, which remains a classic of American cinema. Her television work brought widespread recognition, particularly her role as Maddie Hayes in the detective comedy-drama Moonlighting. This series, co-starring Bruce Willis, earned her two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress. Shepherd further cemented her comedic talent by starring in her semi-autobiographical sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998, which garnered her a third Golden Globe Award. She also released several albums throughout her singing career, beginning with her debut, “Cybill Does It…To Cole Porter” in 1974.