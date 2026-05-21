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MIL Picks The Worst Possible Dress To Son’s Wedding, Gets Offended They Edit Her In The Photos
Mother-in-law in a controversial dress at sonu2019s wedding posing with the bride and groom outdoors.
Lifestyle, Occasions

MIL Picks The Worst Possible Dress To Son’s Wedding, Gets Offended They Edit Her In The Photos

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One of the worst offenses a female guest can commit at a wedding is to wear white. Unless there are explicit instructions from the bride, white is almost always reserved for the bride only. It’s such a widely known unspoken rule that by now, every mother-in-law on Earth should be familiar with it.

Nevertheless, some still think it’s okay to show up in a “silvery-white” dress even when the bride tells you “no.” After her toxic MIL did this, @sagesarkis put her wedding photos online and the MIL on blast. Soon, her post went viral, and netizens started having fun with the MIL’s dress choice.

RELATED:

    A mother-in-law showed up to her son’s wedding wearing white after receiving explicit instructions from the bride not to wear white

    Mother-in-law in a light-colored dress with the groom and bride in her wedding dress at son’s wedding.

    Model wearing the A-line bridal dress 2939, similar to the dress mother-in-law wore to the wedding.

    Mother-in-law wearing the bridal dress at son’s wedding next to a model in the same Morilee bridal dress.

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    Text message showing the dress code colors to avoid for the wedding photos.

    On social media, the bride shared a humorous edited picture where she changed the MIL’s dress to orange

    Mother-in-law's dress edited to orange in the wedding photo, bride and groom smiling.

    Image credits: sagesarkis

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    In the comments, the bride revealed what happened when the newlyweds confronted her: “They all cut us out”

    Comments about the mother-in-law's reaction to the edited wedding photos.

    Comments about the husband’s embarrassment regarding the mother-in-law’s dress choice at the wedding.

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    Comments from a user and creator about guests judging the mother-in-law’s dress at the wedding.

    Comments confirming the mother-in-law’s controversial dress was a legitimate wedding dress.

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    The Internet had a field day roasting the toxic MIL in the comments

    An edited wedding photo where the MIL's dress is replaced with a clown costume, a comment suggests it's fixed.

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    A social media comment praises the edited wedding photo, where the MIL has been removed from the picture.

    A social media post shows a different family photo at a wedding, with the mother wearing a silver dress, contrasting the MIL's dress.

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    Social media comments about the MIL's dress, one suggests carrying fruit punch for wedding photography.

    A social media comment expresses a strong reaction to a MIL wearing an inappropriate dress at a wedding.

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    A social media comment describes the MIL's dress situation at the son's wedding as bad, advocating no contact.

    A social media comment suggests keeping the MIL's orange dress in all wedding photos and sending a giant print.

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    Social media comments about the MIL's grip on her son's arm in a wedding photo, calling it clinging on for dear life.

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    Unfortunately, many brides had very similar stories to share

    A social media post with a photo of a wedding party, showing the mother wearing a large white dress.

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    A comment about a stepmom wearing her own wedding dress to a wedding, relating to an offensive MIL dress choice.

    A social media comment describes a MIL wearing her actual wedding dress to her son's wedding.

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    A social media comment about a MIL picking the worst dress to son's wedding by matching bridesmaids' color.

    A social media comment about a MIL picking the worst dress to son's wedding by wearing the requested color.

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    A social media comment about a mother wearing her white wedding outfit to her son's wedding.

    A social media comment details a MIL picking the worst dress by wearing white to her daughter's wedding.

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    A social media comment about a MIL wearing a veil hair piece, picking the worst dress to son's wedding.

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    A screenshot of a comment about a mother-in-law (MIL) wearing a black dress to a son's wedding, stating she was in mourning.

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    Some people tried defending the MIL and her “silver” dress, but others disagreed

    A screenshot of comments discussing a mother-in-law's (MIL) dress at a son's wedding, with one showing the silver dress.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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