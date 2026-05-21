MIL Picks The Worst Possible Dress To Son’s Wedding, Gets Offended They Edit Her In The Photos
One of the worst offenses a female guest can commit at a wedding is to wear white. Unless there are explicit instructions from the bride, white is almost always reserved for the bride only. It’s such a widely known unspoken rule that by now, every mother-in-law on Earth should be familiar with it.
Nevertheless, some still think it’s okay to show up in a “silvery-white” dress even when the bride tells you “no.” After her toxic MIL did this, @sagesarkis put her wedding photos online and the MIL on blast. Soon, her post went viral, and netizens started having fun with the MIL’s dress choice.
A mother-in-law showed up to her son’s wedding wearing white after receiving explicit instructions from the bride not to wear white
On social media, the bride shared a humorous edited picture where she changed the MIL’s dress to orange
Image credits: sagesarkis
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