Who Is Molly Ringwald? Molly Kathleen Ringwald is an American actress and writer, widely recognized for her distinctive portrayal of relatable teenage characters. She possesses a unique ability to capture the complexities of adolescence on screen. She rose to prominence with her breakout role in the 1984 film Sixteen Candles, which quickly cemented her as a teen icon. The film’s critical acclaim and commercial success made her a defining face of 1980s youth cinema.

Full Name Molly Kathleen Ringwald Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $11 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lycée Français de Los Angeles Father Robert Scott Ringwald Mother Adele Edith Ringwald Siblings Beth Ringwald, Kelly Ringwald Kids Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos, Adele Georgiana Gianopoulos, Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos

Early Life and Education A childhood filled with music shaped Molly Ringwald’s early years in Roseville, California, as her father, Robert Scott Ringwald, was a blind jazz pianist. She began acting at age five in a stage production of Alice in Wonderland. Ringwald later graduated from the Lycée Français de Los Angeles, a French high school in California, and cultivated her talents in acting, singing, and writing from a young age.

Notable Relationships Molly Ringwald married Greek-American writer and book editor Panio Gianopoulos in 2007, marking a lasting partnership. She was previously married to French writer Valéry Lameignère from 1999 until their divorce in 2002. Ringwald shares three children with Gianopoulos: a daughter, Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos, and fraternal twins, Adele Georgiana Gianopoulos and Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos.

Career Highlights Molly Ringwald became a defining presence in 1980s cinema through her roles in iconic teen films. Her starring turn in Sixteen Candles established her as a breakout star and a symbol of adolescent angst for a generation. She continued this success with critically acclaimed performances in The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink, solidifying her status as a member of the influential “Brat Pack.” Ringwald later diversified her career with roles in theater, television series like Riverdale, and as an author.