Who Is John Travolta? John Joseph Travolta is an American actor, singer, and dancer known for his charismatic screen presence. His versatility spans from iconic musical roles to intense dramatic performances. He gained widespread fame as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, a role that defined disco culture. The film earned him an Academy Award nomination and became a cultural phenomenon.

Full Name John Joseph Travolta Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, Irish American Education Dwight Morrow High School (dropped out) Father Salvatore Travolta Mother Helen Cecilia Burke Siblings Joey Travolta, Ellen Travolta, Ann Travolta, Margaret Travolta, Sam Travolta Kids Jett Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, Benjamin Travolta

Early Life and Education Born the youngest of six children, John Joseph Travolta grew up in a supportive Englewood, New Jersey family where performing was encouraged. His mother, Helen Cecilia Burke, was an actress and drama teacher who inspired all her children. Travolta attended Dwight Morrow High School, but he chose to leave at age 16 to pursue his burgeoning acting career. He soon landed roles in commercials and theater productions, including a touring company of Grease.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked John Travolta’s early career, including a relationship with Diana Hyland, who passed away in 1977. He met actress Kelly Preston in 1988 while filming The Experts. Travolta married Kelly Preston in 1991, and they had three children: Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin. Preston sadly passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

Career Highlights John Travolta anchored the 1970s with two monumental film roles, portraying Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Danny Zuko in Grease. Both films achieved massive box office success and iconic cultural status. His career saw a major resurgence in the 1990s with his critically acclaimed role as Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. He also secured a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his performance in Get Shorty. Travolta also received a Primetime Emmy Award as a producer for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, cementing his status as an enduring Hollywood legend.