Who Is Ike Barinholtz? Ike Barinholtz is an American actor and comedian known for his sharp wit and versatile comedic performances. His roles often blend anarchic energy with surprising warmth. He first gained widespread recognition as a key cast member on the sketch comedy series MADtv, showcasing his unique character work and improvisational talent.

Full Name Isaac “Ike” Barinholtz Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married to Erica Hanson Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, The Latin School of Chicago, Boston University, The Second City, ImprovOlympic, Annoyance Theatre Father Alan Barinholtz Mother Peggy Barinholtz Siblings Jon Barinholtz Kids 3 daughters

Early Life and Education Raised in Chicago, Illinois, Ike Barinholtz grew up in a humor-filled household with his parents, Alan and Peggy Barinholtz, who encouraged his creative leanings. His younger brother, Jon, also pursued an acting career. Barinholtz attended Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School and The Latin School of Chicago. He later briefly studied at Boston University before discovering his passion for comedy through improv classes at institutions like The Second City.

Notable Relationships Ike Barinholtz has been married to television producer Erica Hanson since 2009, a partnership that has remained largely out of the intense public spotlight. The couple shares three daughters. Barinholtz often speaks fondly of his family, providing glimpses into his private life without oversharing details.

Career Highlights Ike Barinholtz gained prominence on MADtv, where his character work and impressions became fan favorites, and later as nurse Morgan Tookers on The Mindy Project series. He also notably starred in films such as Neighbors and Suicide Squad. Beyond acting, Barinholtz expanded his creative reach by co-writing the action-comedy film Central Intelligence and taking on directing, writing, and starring roles in the comedy The Oath. He demonstrated his competitive prowess by winning the inaugural primetime season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, securing $1 million for charity.