Who Is Matt Dillon? Matthew Raymond Dillon is an American actor known for his compelling portrayals of complex characters, often bringing an edgy intensity to his roles. His enduring presence in cinema spans several decades, marking him as a versatile performer. He gained widespread recognition as a teen idol in the 1980s, particularly with his role as Dallas “Dally” Winston in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders, a performance that solidified his status as a promising young talent.

Full Name Matthew Raymond Dillon Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship with Arabella Simon Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish American Education Hommocks Junior High School, Mamaroneck Senior High Father Paul Dillon Mother Mary Ellen Dillon Siblings Paul Dillon, Kevin Dillon, Katy Dillon, Timothy Dillon, Brian Dillon

Early Life and Education Matthew Raymond Dillon was born into an Irish Catholic family in New Rochelle, New York. His homemaker mother, Mary Ellen, and portrait painter father, Paul, raised him in Mamaroneck alongside five siblings. Dillon attended Hommocks Junior High and Mamaroneck Senior High. While cutting class, a casting director discovered him, an unexpected encounter that launched his acting career at age 15.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Matt Dillon’s public life, including a notable relationship with Cameron Diaz from 1995 to 1998. He also dated Italian actress Roberta Mastromichele for several years. Dillon has no known children and, since 2024, has been in a relationship with Arabella Simon.

Career Highlights Matt Dillon is recognized for starring in impactful films such as The Outsiders, Drugstore Cowboy, and There’s Something About Mary, achieving widespread acclaim. These roles showcased his ability to inhabit diverse characters, from troubled youth to comedic leads. His versatility extends to directing and co-writing City of Ghosts, and he received an Academy Award nomination for his compelling performance in Crash, highlighting his dramatic range and critical acclaim.