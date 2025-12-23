Happy birthday to Finn Wolfhard , Jim Harbaugh , and Eddie Vedder ! December 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Musician Finn Wolfhard, 23 Creative energy flows from Canadian actor and musician Finn Wolfhard, who rose to fame as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things. He has since expanded his career to include roles in films like It and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, showcasing his versatility on screen. Wolfhard also fronts the band The Aubreys and directed the film Hell of a Summer.



Little-known fact: Finn Wolfhard secured his first acting role by responding to a Craigslist ad.

#2 Football Coach Jim Harbaugh, 62 An American football coach and former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh has built a career marked by fierce competitiveness and strategic acumen. He is widely recognized for leading the University of Michigan to a national championship and transforming multiple college and professional teams. Harbaugh is known for his distinctive energetic sideline presence.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to coaching, Jim Harbaugh spent eight years as an unpaid assistant coach for his father at Western Kentucky University while still playing in the NFL.

#3 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Eddie Vedder, 61 Renowned for his raw, emotive delivery, American singer and songwriter Eddie Vedder fronted Pearl Jam to grunge superstardom. He is known for iconic albums like Ten and the Grammy Award-winning Into the Wild soundtrack, while also engaging in prominent activism.



Little-known fact: Eddie Vedder believed his stepfather was his biological father until his late teens, a revelation that significantly influenced his songwriting.

#4 Model and Television Personality Holly Madison, 46 An American television personality and author, Holly Madison gained prominence starring in the reality series The Girls Next Door. She later became a New York Times bestselling author with her candid memoirs. Beyond her television work, Madison also performed in the Las Vegas show Peepshow and co-hosts the "Girls Next Level" podcast.



Little-known fact: Before moving to Los Angeles, Holly Madison worked as a Hawaiian Tropic model and a waitress at Hooters to help pay for her college tuition.

#5 Singer-Songwriter and Model Carla Bruni, 58 An Italian-French singer and former model, Carla Bruni transitioned from global fashion runways to acclaimed music charts. She is celebrated for her soulful chansons and her role as France’s First Lady from 2008 to 2012. Bruni continues to release albums, showcasing her distinctive vocal style and poetic lyrics.



Little-known fact: Before her modeling career, Carla Bruni briefly studied art and architecture in Paris.

#6 Actor and Voice Actor Harry Shearer, 82 Known for his distinctive vocal range and satirical wit, Harry Shearer is an American actor, comedian, and musician. He has brought to life a vast array of iconic characters, most notably on The Simpsons, while also co-creating the influential film This Is Spinal Tap. His prolific career spans voice acting, live-action roles, and his long-running public radio program, Le Show.



Little-known fact: Before committing to entertainment, Harry Shearer briefly worked as a high school English and social studies teacher.

#7 Actress Susan Lucci, 79 With a career defined by resilience and charisma, American actress Susan Lucci is best known for her groundbreaking, four-decade portrayal of Erica Kane on All My Children. Her iconic work on the soap opera earned her numerous accolades and cemented her status as "Daytime's Leading Lady."



Lucci also expanded into entrepreneurial ventures and authored a New York Times bestselling memoir.



Little-known fact: Before her famous acting career, Susan Lucci was a cheerleader and a student writer for her high school newspaper.

#8 Actress and Singer-Songwriter Alison Sudol, 40 With an ethereal voice and captivating screen presence, American actress and singer-songwriter Alison Sudol has enchanted audiences in film and music. Her role as Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts series brought her widespread fame. Sudol also released several successful albums as A Fine Frenzy.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Alison Sudol had a passion for classic literature, immersing herself in authors like C. S. Lewis and Charles Dickens.

#9 Actress and Singer Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, 35 An American actress and singer, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle gained prominence for her roles in Disney’s Camp Rock films and on Hannah Montana, later making her acclaimed Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Godspell.



Little-known fact: Anna Maria Perez de Tagle only began dancing professionally when cast in the Camp Rock movies.

#10 Television Presenter Matt Baker, 48 From a County Durham farm to national television screens, British television presenter Matt Baker captivates audiences with his authentic rural charm and adventurous spirit. He famously co-presented Blue Peter and Countryfile, winning two BAFTA awards, and also competed as a popular finalist on Strictly Come Dancing. Off-screen, he remains dedicated to his family and their organic farm.



Little-known fact: Before television, Matt Baker was a junior British gymnastics champion, forced to retire at 14 due to anemia.