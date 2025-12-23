Who Is Harry Shearer? Harry Julius Shearer is an American voice actor, comedian, and musician known for his unparalleled versatility across iconic animated series and satirical film. His distinctive vocal talents have brought a multitude of memorable characters to life. He rose to widespread recognition through his extensive roles on The Simpsons, where his distinct voices for characters like Mr. Burns and Ned Flanders became instantly recognizable. His nuanced performances have defined a significant portion of the show’s enduring appeal.

Full Name Harry Julius Shearer Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Judith Owen Net Worth $85 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education University of California, Los Angeles, Harvard University Father Mack Shearer Mother Dora Warren

Early Life and Education Harry Shearer grew up in Los Angeles, California, in a household where his parents, Jewish immigrants from Poland and Austria, encouraged creative exploration from an early age. His childhood included early acting appearances on radio programs. He later attended the University of California, Los Angeles, studying political science and contributing to the school’s humor magazine. Shearer also pursued graduate studies at Harvard University, further honing his intellectual and satirical interests.

Notable Relationships Harry Shearer is married to Welsh singer-songwriter Judith Owen, whom he wed in 1993. Prior to this, he was married to folk singer Penelope Nichols from 1974 until their divorce in 1977. Shearer has no publicly known children. He and Owen frequently collaborate on musical projects, often touring and releasing albums together.

Career Highlights Harry Shearer’s career is most notably defined by his extensive voice work on The Simpsons, portraying over 20 characters including Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders, and Principal Skinner across hundreds of episodes. He also co-created, co-wrote, and co-starred in the cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, which grossed $5.8 million at the box office and launched the mockumentary genre. Beyond his acting, Shearer has maintained a significant presence in radio, hosting his satirical comedy and music program Le Show since 1983. This weekly syndicated program is broadcast on public radio stations and as a podcast.