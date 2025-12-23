Anna Maria Perez de Tagle: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle
December 23, 1990
San Francisco, California, US
35 Years Old Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Anna Maria Perez de Tagle?
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her vibrant theatrical presence. Her versatile performances blend natural talent with an engaging stage charisma, consistently captivating audiences.
She rose to public attention playing Ella Pador in the popular Disney Channel musical movie Camp Rock. This pivotal role became her breakout moment, launching her into broader recognition and establishing her as a versatile young talent in entertainment.
|Full Name
|Anna Maria Perez de Tagle
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Filipino American
|Education
|Piedmont Hills High School, American Musical Theatre of San Francisco
|Father
|Archie La Torre Pérez de Tagle
|Mother
|Evelyn Enriquez
|Siblings
|King Perez de Tagle, Miguel Perez de Tagle
|Kids
|Amelia Grace Kline
Early Life and Education
Born in San Francisco, California, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle grew up immersed in an entertainment-oriented family. Her father, Archie La Torre Pérez de Tagle, was a television personality, and her grandmother, Sylvia La Torre, was a renowned Filipina singer and actress.
She began her performing arts training early at the American Musical Theatre of San Francisco. Perez de Tagle also attended Piedmont Hills High School, developing her skills through various regional theater productions.
Notable Relationships
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle married Scott Kline Jr. in June 2019, following their engagement in November 2018. Their bond and shared life are often visible through her social media presence.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Amelia Grace Kline, in June 2021. Perez de Tagle frequently shares cherished family moments with her engaged fanbase, embracing motherhood publicly.
Career Highlights
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle achieved widespread recognition for her role as Ella Pador in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock. This musical film garnered significant viewership, establishing her as a prominent young talent.
Beyond her Disney roles, she made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Godspell, earning critical acclaim for her stage performance. She also starred as Joy Moy in the 2009 film Fame.
Signature Quote
“I think you just have to if you know what you want and you want to do it just dream big and pursue it.”
