Who Is Holly Madison? Holly Madison is an American television personality and author, recognized for her engaging storytelling and candid insights. Her career has evolved from reality television to a prominent voice in discussions about celebrity culture. She first gained widespread public attention starring in the E! reality series The Girls Next Door, which offered a look into her life at the Playboy Mansion. This show quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, establishing her as a recognizable figure in reality television.

Full Name Holly Madison Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity European American Education Portland State University, Loyola Marymount University Father Steve Cullen Mother Patsy Cullen Siblings Joseph Cullen, Stephanie Cullen Kids Rainbow Aurora Rotella, Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella

Early Life and Education Born Hollin Sue Cullen in Astoria, Oregon, Holly Madison moved with her family to Craig, Alaska, at age two due to her father’s work in lumber. She later returned to St. Helens, Oregon, during her middle school years. Madison attended Portland State University, studying theater and psychology for two years, and later Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. To support her education, she worked as a Hawaiian Tropic model and a waitress at Hooters.

Notable Relationships Over the past two decades, Holly Madison has been central to several high-profile relationships, including a well-documented seven-year partnership with Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008. She later married Pasquale Rotella in 2013. Madison and Rotella welcomed two children, daughter Rainbow Aurora and son Forest Leonardo Antonio, before their divorce was finalized in 2019. They continue to co-parent their children.

Career Highlights Holly Madison’s breakthrough came with her starring role in The Girls Next Door, the E! reality series that aired for five seasons, chronicling her life at the Playboy Mansion. The show cemented her status as a reality television icon. Following her departure from the mansion, Madison launched her own E! spin-off series, Holly’s World, and performed as a lead in the Las Vegas burlesque show Peepshow for several years. She further expanded her career by becoming a New York Times bestselling author with her memoirs “Down the Rabbit Hole” and “The Vegas Diaries”. More recently, she co-hosts the “Girls Next Level” podcast, revisiting her reality TV past, and serves as an executive producer for “The Playboy Murders,” cementing her as a fixture in pop culture discussions.