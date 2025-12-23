Who Is Jim Harbaugh? James Joseph Harbaugh is an American football coach known for his intense passion and competitive drive. He consistently shapes teams into formidable contenders across various levels of the sport. His breakout moment arrived when he led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, solidifying his reputation as a successful NFL head coach. He is known for his signature khakis.

Full Name James Joseph Harbaugh Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University Of Michigan Father Jack Harbaugh Mother Jacqueline M. Harbaugh Siblings John Harbaugh, Joani Harbaugh Kids Jay Harbaugh, James Harbaugh, Grace Harbaugh, Addison Harbaugh, Katherine Harbaugh, Jack Harbaugh, John Harbaugh

Early Life and Education Raised in a football-centric family, Jim Harbaugh often moved as his father, Jack Harbaugh, pursued various coaching positions. This early exposure fostered his deep connection to the sport. Harbaugh attended Palo Alto High School, excelling as a multisport athlete before enrolling at the University of Michigan, where he starred as a quarterback and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh previously had a ten-year marriage to Miah Harbaugh, which ended in 2006. Harbaugh and Sarah share four children: Addison, Katherine, Jack, and John. He also co-parents three children, Jay, James, and Grace, from his first marriage.

Career Highlights Jim Harbaugh has consistently driven teams to elite performance, leading the Michigan Wolverines to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship and the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII. His coaching prowess extends to turning around struggling franchises, a hallmark achievement that earned him the 2011 NFL Coach of the Year Award. He also developed programs at the University of San Diego and Stanford University, showcasing his consistent ability to build winning cultures.