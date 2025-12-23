Who Is Susan Lucci? Susan Victoria Lucci is an American actress, recognized for her enduring signature portrayal of dynamic characters. Her impactful work often defines the very landscape of daytime television. She became a household name for her iconic role as Erica Kane on All My Children, a performance that captivated millions for over four decades. This role garnered her widespread fame and critical discussion, including being dubbed “Daytime’s Leading Lady.”

Full Name Susan Victoria Lucci Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, Swedish American Education Garden City High School, Marymount College, Tarrytown Father Victor Lucci Mother Jeanette Lucci Siblings James Lucci Kids Liza Huber, Andreas Huber

Early Life and Education A childhood filled with family support shaped Susan Lucci, born in Scarsdale, New York, to parents Jeanette and Victor Lucci. Her Italian-descended father and Swedish-descended mother nurtured her early interest in performing. She developed her craft attending Garden City High School, where she participated in theater, before earning a BA degree in drama from Marymount College, Tarrytown, setting the stage for her future career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marked Susan Lucci’s romantic life, most notably her marriage to Helmut Huber. They wed on September 13, 1969, and their union lasted 52 years until his passing in March 2022. Lucci and Huber shared two children, Liza Huber and Andreas Huber. She maintains a loving relationship with her family, often expressing joy over her role as a grandmother.

Career Highlights Susan Lucci’s career breakthrough came with her defining portrayal of Erica Kane on the ABC daytime drama All My Children, a role she inhabited for an remarkable 41 years. This iconic performance earned her 21 Daytime Emmy nominations, making her one of the most recognized figures in television history. Beyond acting, Lucci expanded her brand, launching The Susan Lucci Collection of beauty and activewear products. She also authored a New York Times bestselling autobiography, All My Life: A Memoir, diversifying her creative and business endeavors. Her enduring legacy includes a Daytime Emmy Award win in 1999 after years of nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and induction into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.