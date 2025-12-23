Who Is Eddie Vedder? Eddie Jerome Vedder is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for his powerful baritone vocals and introspective lyrics. He commands attention as the frontman of the iconic rock band Pearl Jam. His breakout moment arrived in 1991 with Pearl Jam’s debut album, Ten, which quickly defined the grunge movement and sold millions worldwide. Vedder’s intense stage presence and raw emotional delivery resonated deeply with a generation.

Full Name Eddie Jerome Vedder Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jill McCormick Net Worth $110 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Norwegian, Swiss-German, Dutch, German, Danish, English Education Oakton Community College Father Edward Louis Severson Jr. Mother Karen Lee Vedder Siblings Three younger half-brothers Kids Olivia Vedder, Harper Moon Vedder

Early Life and Education Born Edward Louis Severson III in Evanston, Illinois, Eddie Vedder’s early life was marked by his parents’ divorce when he was an infant. His mother, Karen Lee Vedder, remarried Peter Mueller, and Vedder grew up believing Mueller was his biological father. His education included attending San Dieguito High School before dropping out. He later earned his high school GED while working as a waiter, and received a guitar at age twelve which sparked his musical journey.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eddie Vedder’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to model Jill McCormick in 2010. Prior to that, he was married to Beth Liebling from 1994 to 2000. Vedder shares two daughters, Olivia Vedder and Harper Moon Vedder, with McCormick.

Career Highlights Pearl Jam’s grunge revolution, spearheaded by Eddie Vedder’s distinct songwriting and vocals, yielded foundational albums like Ten, Vs., and Vitalogy, selling millions globally. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Beyond Pearl Jam, Vedder launched a notable solo career, composing the acclaimed soundtrack for the 2007 film Into the Wild, which earned him a Golden Globe for “Guaranteed.” He also actively champions various social causes through the Vitalogy Foundation.