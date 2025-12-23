Who Is Alison Sudol? Alison Sudol is an American actress, singer, and songwriter known for her ethereal voice and captivating screen presence. She effortlessly moves between musical artistry and compelling dramatic roles, captivating audiences worldwide. Her breakout arrived with the role of Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts film series, where her empathetic portrayal garnered significant attention. The fantasy franchise brought her widespread international recognition.

Full Name Alison Sudol Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education High school graduate Father John Sudol Mother Sondra West-Moore

Early Life and Education Alison Sudol was born in Seattle, Washington, to dramatic arts teachers Sondra West-Moore and John Sudol. Her parents’ divorce led to a move to Los Angeles at age five, where her love for literature and music flourished. She chose to pursue music after graduating high school at sixteen, deferring college to immerse herself in songwriting. This period ultimately led to her debut as A Fine Frenzy.

Notable Relationships Alison Sudol is currently believed to be single, although she previously had a well-publicized relationship with actor David Harbour. Their romance garnered media attention from 2017 to 2019. Sudol welcomed a child in recent years, but the father’s identity has not been publicly revealed. She continues to keep her private life largely out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Alison Sudol achieved global recognition playing Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts film series, beginning in 2016. Her performance as the Legilimens witch was a critical and fan favorite across three major films. Before her acting success, Sudol gained a strong following as the indie pop artist A Fine Frenzy, releasing three acclaimed albums. Her 2007 debut, One Cell in the Sea, sold 300,000 copies and produced the hit single “Almost Lover.”