Happy birthday to Billie Eilish , Brad Pitt , and Steven Spielberg ! December 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer Billie Eilish, 24 Renowned for her unique musical style and introspective lyrics, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish captivated global audiences with her debut single "Ocean Eyes." She has since amassed numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards for her contributions to film soundtracks.



Eilish is also known for her distinctive fashion sense, often challenging traditional celebrity aesthetics.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on her music career, Billie Eilish pursued dancing until a growth plate injury at age 14 forced her to stop.

RELATED:

#2 Actor and Producer Brad Pitt, 62 An American actor and film producer, William Bradley Pitt is widely recognized for his captivating performances across various film genres. Pitt earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, further solidifying his reputation. He also maintains a significant presence behind the camera through his acclaimed production company, Plan B Entertainment.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame, William Bradley Pitt worked in Hollywood dressed as a chicken for a fast-food chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Director and Producer Steven Spielberg, 79 American filmmaker Steven Allan Spielberg, a visionary known for groundbreaking storytelling, created the modern blockbuster. He directed iconic films like Jaws and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, while also earning Academy Awards for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.



Little-known fact: Steven Spielberg applied to the University of Southern California's film school but was initially turned down due to his mediocre grades.

#4 Singer and Actress Christina Aguilera, 45 Renowned for her dynamic vocal range, American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera emerged as a powerhouse during the late 1990s pop scene. She captivated audiences with hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and later diversified her career into acting and television personality roles. Aguilera has earned multiple Grammy Awards, reflecting her enduring impact on contemporary music.



Little-known fact: Before her mainstream success, Christina Aguilera auditioned for The All New Mickey Mouse Club at age eight but was deemed too young, joining two years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Singer Sia, 50 Renowned for her powerful vocals and distinctive visual style, Australian singer and songwriter Sia Kate Isobelle Furler has captivated global audiences. She is celebrated for hit singles such as "Chandelier" and "Cheap Thrills," often performing with her face obscured to maintain privacy.



Her career includes extensive songwriting for other major artists, directing the film Music, and releasing several critically acclaimed albums. Sia also actively advocates for animal rights.



Little-known fact: Sia is a dedicated animal rights advocate and has participated in campaigns promoting pet adoption and opposing large-scale animal breeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Actress Katie Holmes, 47 An American actress and filmmaker, Katie Holmes rose to prominence portraying Joey Potter on the iconic television series Dawson's Creek. Her work extends to acclaimed films such as Batman Begins and independent directorial projects like Alone Together, demonstrating her commitment to versatile storytelling. She continues to challenge herself creatively on both screen and stage.



Little-known fact: Before gaining fame, Katie Holmes declined the lead role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer to finish high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Model and Youtuber Marcus Butler, 34 British model and former YouTuber Marcus Butler captivated a generation with his engaging vlogs and collaborations. He later authored the book Hello Life!, diversifying his creative output.



Little-known fact: Marcus Butler quit gymnastics, a sport he competed in at a high level, due to bullying in school.

#8 Singer and Actress Bridgit Mendler, 33 An American actress, singer, and entrepreneur, Bridgit Mendler gained fame through Disney Channel roles like Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie. She later earned degrees from MIT and Harvard, transitioning into satellite data technology as a co-founder of Northwood Space. Mendler is also a devoted parent to her adopted son.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Bridgit Mendler was the youngest performer to participate in the San Francisco Fringe Festival at age eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Musician Keith Richards, 82 Defining the sound of rock and roll for decades, British musician and songwriter Keith Richards co-founded The Rolling Stones, an iconic band that has sold over 200 million records worldwide. His legendary guitar riffs and songwriting partnership with Mick Jagger have shaped numerous hits, and he also pursued a successful solo career. Richards is also known for his distinct, rebellious persona.



Little-known fact: He once sang as a boy soprano in a choir at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Baseball Player Ronald Acuña Jr., 28 Dynamic Venezuelan professional baseball outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. burst onto the scene in 2018, quickly earning the National League Rookie of the Year Award. He achieved a historic 40 home run and 70 stolen base season in 2023, securing the National League MVP. His electrifying play and consistent All-Star selections highlight his status as a premier talent.



Little-known fact: Ronald Acuña Jr. signed with the Atlanta Braves for a modest $100,000 as an international free agent in 2014.