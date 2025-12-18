Who Is Christina Aguilera? Christina María Aguilera is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for her powerful four-octave vocal range and constant artistic reinventions. Her influence across pop and R&B has cemented her as a formidable and expressive artist in modern music. She first captivated audiences with her 1999 debut single “Genie in a Bottle,” which rapidly ascended the global charts. This immediate success established Aguilera as a leading figure in the teen pop explosion.

Full Name Christina María Aguilera Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Matthew Rutler Net Worth $160 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education North Allegheny High School Father Fausto Xavier Aguilera Mother Shelly Loraine Fidler Kearns Siblings Rachel Aguilera, Casey Kearns, Stephanie Kearns, Michael Kearns Kids Max Liron Bratman, Summer Rain Rutler

Early Life and Education A family focus defined the early years of Christina María Aguilera, born in Staten Island, New York, to an Ecuadorian father and a mother of German, Irish, Welsh, and Dutch descent. Her early home life involved frequent moves due to her father’s military service, fostering a deep connection with her musical mother. Later, a school trigger ignited her career when she attended North Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania, developing her vocal talent after appearing on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, which honed her performance skills at a young age.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Matthew Rutler, Christina Aguilera was previously married to music executive Jordan Bratman, with whom she tied the knot in November 2005. Their relationship was a significant chapter in the singer’s personal life during the 2000s. Aguilera shares a son, Max Liron Bratman, with her former husband, and a daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, with Matthew Rutler, maintaining a focus on co-parenting.

Career Highlights Works-first, Christina Aguilera’s self-titled debut album in 1999 launched her into stardom, spawning three US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, including “Genie in a Bottle.” Her album Stripped in 2002 further showcased her evolving artistry, selling over 10 million copies worldwide and yielding hits like “Beautiful.” As a business brand, Aguilera has expanded into successful fragrance lines, partnered with major brands like Pepsi, and showcased her acting talent in films such as Burlesque. She also served as a popular coach on the reality competition show The Voice for multiple seasons. To date, Aguilera has collected five Grammy Awards and one Latin Grammy Award, solidifying her status as a global music icon.