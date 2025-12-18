Who Is Marcus Butler? Marcus Lloyd Butler is a British model and former YouTuber, who gained significant online influence during the rise of digital media. His engaging content resonated with millions of viewers globally. He first garnered widespread attention in 2010 with his self-titled YouTube channel, which quickly amassed a dedicated following through vlogs and collaborations; fans often refer to themselves as “Butlers.”

Full Name Marcus Lloyd Butler Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $14.9 million Nationality British Ethnicity White, English Education Shoreham First School, Buckingham Middle School, Shoreham College, Brighton College Father Richard D.L. Butler Mother Susan E. Mordecai Siblings Natasha Butler, Heidi Butler

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, Marcus Butler grew up alongside his two sisters, Heidi and Natasha. His early years fostered a natural inclination towards creating engaging content. He attended Shoreham College before continuing his education at Brighton College, where he began editing sports footage and music mixes—an early sign of his burgeoning digital media career.

Notable Relationships Currently in a long-term relationship with German model Stefanie Giesinger, Marcus Butler previously dated fellow YouTuber Niomi Smart. Their romance unfolded largely in the public eye. Butler has no children. He and Giesinger are frequently seen together at fashion events and on social media, often sharing glimpses into their life.