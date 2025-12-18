Katie Holmes: Bio And Career Highlights
Katie Holmes
December 18, 1978
Toledo, Ohio, US
47 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Katie Holmes?
Katie Noelle Holmes is an American actress and filmmaker who balances blockbuster appeal with independent projects. Her thoughtful performances often reveal a nuanced depth.
She first rose to public attention as Joey Potter on the hit television series Dawson’s Creek. This iconic role resonated widely with a generation of viewers.
|Full Name
|Kate Noelle Holmes
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$15 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|German, Irish, English
|Education
|Notre Dame Academy, Columbia University (deferred enrollment)
|Father
|Martin Joseph Holmes Sr.
|Mother
|Kathleen Stothers-Holmes
|Siblings
|Holly Ann Holmes, Martin Joseph Holmes Jr., Nancy Kay Holmes, Tamera Holmes
|Kids
|Suri Cruise
Early Life and Education
Born in Toledo, Ohio, Kate Noelle Holmes grew up as the youngest of five children to attorney Martin Joseph Holmes Sr. and homemaker Kathleen Stothers-Holmes. Her childhood was rooted in a close-knit, Catholic family environment.
She attended the all-girls Notre Dame Academy, where she excelled as a straight-A student, performing in school musicals and cultivating an early interest in acting that foreshadowed her future career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Katie Holmes’s adult life, including engagements to actor Chris Klein and a highly publicized marriage to Tom Cruise. She also dated Joshua Jackson early in her career.
Holmes shares one daughter, Suri Cruise, with her former husband Tom Cruise, with whom she co-parents. She has not publicly confirmed a current relationship.
Career Highlights
Katie Holmes’s career took off as Joey Potter on the beloved teen drama Dawson’s Creek, a role she played for six seasons, appearing in all 128 episodes. She also gained widespread recognition portraying Rachel Dawes in the blockbuster film Batman Begins.
Beyond acting, Holmes has ventured into filmmaking, directing and starring in movies such as All We Had and Alone Together. She also launched her production company, Lafayette Pictures, in 2021.
Her versatile career on both screen and stage has solidified her as a recognized talent in Hollywood.
Signature Quote
“I was an actor before, an actor during and an actor now.”
