Who Is Sia? Sia Kate Isobelle Furler is an Australian singer and songwriter, recognized for her distinctive voice and prolific output in pop music. Her work often blends powerful vocals with experimental production, influencing a generation of artists. Her breakout moment arrived in 2014 with the release of the “Chandelier” single, accompanied by its widely acclaimed music video starring child dancer Maddie Ziegler. This performance, featuring Sia’s signature face-obscuring wig, firmly established her as a global solo artist.

Full Name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Separated Nationality Australian Education Adelaide High School Father Phil Colson Mother Loene Furler Kids Two adopted sons, Somersault Wonder Bernad

Early Life and Education A musical atmosphere surrounded Sia Kate Isobelle Furler’s early years in Adelaide, South Australia, with her father, Phil Colson, a guitarist, and her mother, Loene Furler, an art lecturer. She also drew inspiration from her uncle, actor Kevin Colson. Sia attended Adelaide High School, where she developed her vocal talents. An inspiring visit to New York City at age 12, observing the Grammy Awards from a limousine, cemented her ambition to pursue a music career.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Sia Kate Isobelle Furler’s personal life has seen several notable public relationships. She was married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 until their separation in 2016. More recently, she married Dan Bernad in 2022, but the couple separated in March 2025. Sia became a mother in 2019, adopting two teenage sons who were aging out of the foster care system. In March 2024, she welcomed a third child, Somersault Wonder Bernad, with whom she shares co-parenting responsibilities with Dan Bernad.

Career Highlights Sia Kate Isobelle Furler’s solo career gained significant momentum with her 2014 album 1000 Forms of Fear, which debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and featured the global hit “Chandelier.” Her subsequent album, This Is Acting, yielded another chart-topper, “Cheap Thrills.” Beyond her solo success, Sia has become a highly sought-after songwriter, crafting hits for numerous pop stars including Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” David Guetta’s “Titanium,” and Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones.” She also ventured into directing, making her feature film debut with Music in 2021. To date, Sia has collected ten ARIA Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, and multiple APRA Music Awards, in addition to nine Grammy Award nominations.