Who Is Bridgit Mendler? Bridgit Claire Mendler is an American actress, singer, and entrepreneur known for her versatile talents. Her career spans from Disney stardom to satellite technology innovation. She first gained widespread recognition for her lead role as Teddy Duncan on the Disney Channel series Good Luck Charlie. This popular show captivated audiences and cemented her status as a beloved teen icon.

Full Name Bridgit Claire Mendler Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Education University Of Southern California, Massachusetts Institute Of Technology, Harvard University Father Charles Mendler Mother Sandy Mendler Siblings Nick Mendler

Early Life and Education Growing up, Bridgit Claire Mendler fostered her acting dreams in Mill Valley, California, supported by her parents, Charles and Sandy. She was the youngest performer in the San Francisco Fringe Festival, starting theater roles at age eight. Mendler later pursued higher education, earning a BA in anthropology from the University of Southern California. She furthered her studies with an MS from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a JD from Harvard University.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Griffin Cleverly, Bridgit Mendler announced their engagement in April 2019 and married him in October 2019. Earlier in the decade, Mendler had a significant relationship with her Good Luck Charlie co-star Shane Harper. Mendler and Cleverly adopted a four-year-old son around Christmas 2022 after fostering him in 2021. The couple co-founded Northwood Space in 2023, merging their personal and professional lives.

Career Highlights Bridgit Mendler’s breakthrough arrived with her lead role as Teddy Duncan in the Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie series. She also starred in the musical movie Lemonade Mouth, which yielded chart-topping singles and a popular soundtrack. Beyond acting and music, Mendler co-founded Northwood Space in 2023, a satellite data startup. The company successfully raised over $38 million by 2025, marking her significant pivot into entrepreneurship.