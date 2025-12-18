Who Is Ronald Acuña Jr.? Ronald José Acuña Blanco Jr. is a dynamic Venezuelan professional baseball outfielder, celebrated for his exceptional speed and powerful hitting. He consistently electrifies the field with his rare combination of skills, making him a perennial All-Star. His breakout moment arrived in 2018 when he made his MLB debut and quickly captured the National League Rookie of the Year Award. This impressive start announced his arrival as a major force in baseball.

Full Name Ronald José Acuña Blanco Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Venezuelan Father Ronald Acuña Sr. Mother Leonelis Blanco Siblings Luisangel Acuña, Bryan Acuna

Early Life and Education Baseball runs deep in Ronald Acuña Jr.’s family, with his father and grandfather both having played minor league baseball in Venezuela. He signed with the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2014 at just sixteen years old. Acuña’s early years were intensely focused on developing his prodigious talent, driven by a familial legacy and a strong personal passion for the sport.

Notable Relationships Ronald Acuña Jr. married Maria Laborde on August 31, 2023, solidifying a significant personal milestone. Their union came during a standout professional season for Acuña. The couple has maintained a relatively private profile, with public appearances often coinciding with key moments in Acuña’s thriving baseball career.

Career Highlights Ronald Acuña Jr. achieved a historic milestone in 2023, becoming the first MLB player ever to record a 40 home run and 70 stolen base season. This unprecedented feat earned him the National League MVP Award that same year. His impact began earlier, securing the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2018 and consistently appearing in multiple MLB All-Star Games. Acuña also holds three Silver Slugger Awards, recognizing his offensive prowess. Beyond individual accolades, Acuña was a part of the Atlanta Braves team that won the World Series in 2021, receiving a championship ring for his contributions. He continues to set new benchmarks in the sport.