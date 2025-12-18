Who Is Billie Eilish? Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is an American singer-songwriter, renowned for her unique musical sound and haunting vocals. She stands as a prominent figure in modern pop culture with a distinctive artistic vision. Eilish first gained public attention in 2015 with her debut single “Ocean Eyes,” released on SoundCloud. This track quickly went viral, propelling her into the spotlight and leading to a major record deal. She is also recognized for her ever-evolving, often oversized, fashion choices.

Full Name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Dating Nat Wolff Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish and Scottish Education Homeschooled, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Father Patrick O’Connell Mother Maggie Baird Siblings Finneas O’Connell

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Billie Eilish was homeschooled alongside her older brother Finneas O’Connell. Their parents, both actors and musicians, fostered a creative household where the siblings were encouraged to explore various interests, including music. Eilish began playing the ukulele at age six. At eight years old, she joined the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, where she honed her vocal abilities and developed strong singing techniques. Eilish started writing her own songs at age eleven, including one inspired by the television series *The Walking Dead*.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Billie Eilish has been rumored to be in a relationship with actor and musician Nat Wolff, with the pair reportedly seen together in June 2025. She was previously linked to The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Eilish has openly discussed her desire to maintain privacy regarding her personal life and relationships. She has no children.

Career Highlights Billie Eilish’s debut studio album, *When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?*, released in 2019, topped charts globally and featured the hit single “Bad Guy.” This track made her the first artist born in the 21st century to achieve a number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100. She became the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” for which she later won an Academy Award. Eilish further cemented her film contributions by winning a second Academy Award for “What Was I Made For?” from the *Barbie* movie. To date, Eilish has collected nine Grammy Awards, notably sweeping all four general field categories—Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist—in a singular ceremony in 2020.