Who Is Keith Richards? Keith Richards is a British musician, songwriter, and a founding member of The Rolling Stones. His distinctive guitar style shaped the band’s enduring sound. He rose to prominence as a core part of the band’s global success, particularly with their early blues-infused hits. Richards is recognized for his rebellious rock and roll persona.

Full Name Keith Richards Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Patti Hansen Net Worth $600 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Dartford Technical School, Sidcup Art College Father Herbert William Richards Mother Doris Maud Lydia Dupree Richards Kids Marlon Leon Sundeep Richards, Dandelion Angela Richards, Tara Jo Jo Gunne Richards, Theodora Dupree Richards, Alexandra Nicole Richards

Early Life and Education Growing up in Dartford, Kent, Keith Richards was the only child of Doris Maud Lydia Dupree and Herbert William Richards, a factory worker. His maternal grandfather, a jazz musician, fostered his early musical interest, gifting him his first guitar. He attended Wentworth Primary School with future bandmate Mick Jagger, later moving on to Dartford Technical School. Richards furthered his education at Sidcup Art College, where his passion for guitar deepened.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Keith Richards’ life, including a long relationship with actress Anita Pallenberg, with whom he had three children. He later married model Patti Hansen in 1983. Richards is a father to Marlon, Angela, and Tara (who tragically died in infancy) from his relationship with Pallenberg, and daughters Theodora and Alexandra with his wife, Patti Hansen. He and Hansen have been married for over four decades.

Career Highlights As a co-founder and guitarist for The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards has penned countless iconic songs alongside Mick Jagger, contributing to over 200 million records sold worldwide. Their albums, including Exile on Main ST and Sticky Fingers, are celebrated for their blues-infused hard rock. Beyond his work with the Stones, Richards launched a successful solo career, releasing albums like Talk Is Cheap and Crosseyed Heart. He also fronted The X-Pensive Winos and appeared as Captain Teague in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Richards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 with The Rolling Stones and is consistently ranked among the greatest guitarists of all time. His distinctive style has cemented his status as a legendary figure in rock music.