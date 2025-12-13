Happy birthday to Taylor Swift , Jamie Foxx , and Emma Corrin ! December 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer Songwriter Taylor Swift, 36 Renowned for her intricate songwriting, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has shaped popular music with her genre-defying albums. She is celebrated for her numerous awards, including a record four Grammy Awards for Album of the Year.



Swift's global *Eras Tour* broke concert revenue records, further cementing her status as a cultural phenomenon and influential artist.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music, Taylor Swift's first hobby was horseback riding, and she also performed in youth theater productions.

RELATED:

#2 Actor and Singer Jamie Foxx, 58 Talent for comedy and music launched Jamie Foxx, an American actor, comedian, and singer, into the spotlight early in his career. He earned an Academy Award for his transformative role in the movie Ray and achieved multiple Grammy Awards for his chart-topping music. Foxx also notably hosted the game show Beat Shazam.



Little-known fact: He changed his birth name, Eric Marlon Bishop, to Jamie Foxx after noticing female comedians were often called to perform first at open mic nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actor Emma Corrin, 30 An English actor whose nuanced portrayals have captivated global audiences, Emma-Louise Corrin became a household name with their role as Diana, Princess of Wales. Corrin earned a Golden Globe Award for their work in The Crown, which launched them to international recognition.



Little-known fact: Emma-Louise Corrin was initially hired as an audition stand-in for the role of Princess Diana in The Crown before ultimately being cast.

#4 Actor and Director Steve Buscemi, 68 Known for his distinctive presence, Steven Vincent Buscemi is an American actor, director, and producer who has built a prolific career in both independent and mainstream cinema. He garnered critical acclaim for roles in films like Reservoir Dogs and Fargo, alongside his Golden Globe-winning performance in the series Boardwalk Empire.



Little-known fact: Before becoming an actor, Steve Buscemi worked as a firefighter for the New York City Fire Department from 1980 to 1984.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Youtuber Joseph Garrett, 35 Renowned for his child-friendly demeanor, English YouTuber and author Joseph Garrett became a digital sensation with his Minecraft “Let's Play” videos. Garrett’s iconic “Stampy’s Lovely World” series captivated millions, leading to billions of views and global recognition. He also branched into educational content with the Wonder Quest series.



Little-known fact: Joseph Garrett once held a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to make and display ten cakes in Minecraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Singer and Guitarist Tom Delonge, 50 An American musician and entrepreneur, Tom DeLonge rose to fame as the co-founder and guitarist of the iconic pop punk band Blink-182. His distinctive voice and songwriting helped propel the band to multi-platinum success with albums like Enema of the State and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Beyond music, DeLonge is also known for founding Angels & Airwaves and his ventures into aerospace and UFO research.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music, Tom DeLonge initially planned a career as a firefighter and participated in the San Diego Cadet Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Singer Amy Lee, 44 Renowned for her powerful vocals and dramatic compositions, American singer-songwriter Amy Lee co-founded the rock band Evanescence. She gained international fame with the band's debut album, Fallen, and has since explored film scoring and solo projects. Lee is also an advocate for epilepsy awareness.



Little-known fact: Amy Lee is allergic to lobster, despite admitting that she loves the seafood.

#8 Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 36 An American author and advocate, Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt is known for her insightful books on self-image and forgiveness. She gained prominence not only as the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver but also for her work promoting animal welfare and supporting the Special Olympics. Her literary career includes the New York Times bestseller Rock What You've Got and several children's books.



Little-known fact: Few realize Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt was named a Youth Ambassador for Dove's Movement for Self-Esteem at the launch of her first book.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actor Dick Van Dyke, 100 American actor, singer, and dancer Dick Van Dyke captivated audiences with his dynamic performances across film, television, and Broadway. He rose to international fame through his iconic roles and charismatic presence on screen.



His illustrious career includes starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show and the Mary Poppins movie, as well as earning multiple Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Awards. Van Dyke continues to inspire with his enduring talent.



Little-known fact: His first wedding to Margie Willett was broadcast live on the radio show "Bride and Groom."

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 American Football Player Brock Bowers, 23 Explosive athleticism and an undeniable knack for game-changing plays define Brock Bowers, an American professional football tight end who quickly rose to prominence. Bowers earned two national championships and two John Mackey Awards during his decorated collegiate career. He continued his stellar performance into the NFL, breaking rookie records for receptions and receiving yards.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on football, Brock Bowers was also a standout basketball player at Napa High School.