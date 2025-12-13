Dick Van Dyke: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dick Van Dyke
December 13, 1925
West Plains, Missouri, US
100 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Dick Van Dyke?
Richard Wayne Van Dyke is an American actor known for his affable charm and remarkable physical comedy. His enduring career spans more than seven decades across various entertainment mediums.
He became a household name portraying Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show, a CBS sitcom that garnered immense popularity. The series solidified his comedic genius and established him as a television icon.
|Full Name
|Richard Wayne Van Dyke
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Danville High School
|Father
|Loren Wayne Van Dyke
|Mother
|Hazel Victoria McCord
|Siblings
|Jerry Van Dyke
|Kids
|Christian Van Dyke, Barry Van Dyke, Stacy Van Dyke, Carrie Beth Van Dyke
Early Life and Education
Born in West Plains, Missouri, Richard Van Dyke grew up in Danville, Illinois, supported by his parents, Loren Wayne Van Dyke, a salesman, and Hazel Victoria McCord, a stenographer. His older brother, Jerry Van Dyke, also pursued an acting career.
Van Dyke attended Danville High School, where a drama class steered him from an early interest in ministry toward a calling in entertainment, developing his singing and dancing skills for school musicals.
Notable Relationships
A string of enduring relationships has marked Richard Van Dyke’s personal life, beginning with his marriage to Margie Willett in 1948, which lasted until their divorce in 1984. He later shared over three decades with companion Michelle Triola Marvin until her passing.
Van Dyke shares four children—Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth—with his first wife, Margie Willett. He is currently married to makeup artist Arlene Silver, whom he wed in 2012.
Career Highlights
Richard Van Dyke cemented his status as a television icon starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show, a groundbreaking sitcom that earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards. He also delighted global audiences as Bert in the Mary Poppins movie, a role that won him a Grammy Award.
Beyond his acting, Van Dyke hosted the Emmy Award-winning variety series Van Dyke and Company and later found renewed popularity leading the crime drama Diagnosis: Murder. More recently, he made an Emmy-winning guest appearance on Days of Our Lives.
Signature Quote
“The secret to keeping moving is keeping moving.”
