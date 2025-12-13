D**k Van D**e smiling with white hair and beard, wearing a gray suit jacket and white shirt at an event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dick Van Dyke

Born

December 13, 1925

Died
Birthplace

West Plains, Missouri, US

Age

100 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Dick Van Dyke?

Richard Wayne Van Dyke is an American actor known for his affable charm and remarkable physical comedy. His enduring career spans more than seven decades across various entertainment mediums.

He became a household name portraying Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show, a CBS sitcom that garnered immense popularity. The series solidified his comedic genius and established him as a television icon.

Full NameRichard Wayne Van Dyke
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$50 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationDanville High School
FatherLoren Wayne Van Dyke
MotherHazel Victoria McCord
SiblingsJerry Van Dyke
KidsChristian Van Dyke, Barry Van Dyke, Stacy Van Dyke, Carrie Beth Van Dyke

Early Life and Education

Born in West Plains, Missouri, Richard Van Dyke grew up in Danville, Illinois, supported by his parents, Loren Wayne Van Dyke, a salesman, and Hazel Victoria McCord, a stenographer. His older brother, Jerry Van Dyke, also pursued an acting career.

Van Dyke attended Danville High School, where a drama class steered him from an early interest in ministry toward a calling in entertainment, developing his singing and dancing skills for school musicals.

Notable Relationships

A string of enduring relationships has marked Richard Van Dyke’s personal life, beginning with his marriage to Margie Willett in 1948, which lasted until their divorce in 1984. He later shared over three decades with companion Michelle Triola Marvin until her passing.

Van Dyke shares four children—Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth—with his first wife, Margie Willett. He is currently married to makeup artist Arlene Silver, whom he wed in 2012.

Career Highlights

Richard Van Dyke cemented his status as a television icon starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show, a groundbreaking sitcom that earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards. He also delighted global audiences as Bert in the Mary Poppins movie, a role that won him a Grammy Award.

Beyond his acting, Van Dyke hosted the Emmy Award-winning variety series Van Dyke and Company and later found renewed popularity leading the crime drama Diagnosis: Murder. More recently, he made an Emmy-winning guest appearance on Days of Our Lives.

Signature Quote

“The secret to keeping moving is keeping moving.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.