Who Is Dick Van Dyke? Richard Wayne Van Dyke is an American actor known for his affable charm and remarkable physical comedy. His enduring career spans more than seven decades across various entertainment mediums. He became a household name portraying Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show, a CBS sitcom that garnered immense popularity. The series solidified his comedic genius and established him as a television icon.

Full Name Richard Wayne Van Dyke Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Danville High School Father Loren Wayne Van Dyke Mother Hazel Victoria McCord Siblings Jerry Van Dyke Kids Christian Van Dyke, Barry Van Dyke, Stacy Van Dyke, Carrie Beth Van Dyke

Early Life and Education Born in West Plains, Missouri, Richard Van Dyke grew up in Danville, Illinois, supported by his parents, Loren Wayne Van Dyke, a salesman, and Hazel Victoria McCord, a stenographer. His older brother, Jerry Van Dyke, also pursued an acting career. Van Dyke attended Danville High School, where a drama class steered him from an early interest in ministry toward a calling in entertainment, developing his singing and dancing skills for school musicals.

Notable Relationships A string of enduring relationships has marked Richard Van Dyke’s personal life, beginning with his marriage to Margie Willett in 1948, which lasted until their divorce in 1984. He later shared over three decades with companion Michelle Triola Marvin until her passing. Van Dyke shares four children—Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth—with his first wife, Margie Willett. He is currently married to makeup artist Arlene Silver, whom he wed in 2012.

Career Highlights Richard Van Dyke cemented his status as a television icon starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show, a groundbreaking sitcom that earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards. He also delighted global audiences as Bert in the Mary Poppins movie, a role that won him a Grammy Award. Beyond his acting, Van Dyke hosted the Emmy Award-winning variety series Van Dyke and Company and later found renewed popularity leading the crime drama Diagnosis: Murder. More recently, he made an Emmy-winning guest appearance on Days of Our Lives.